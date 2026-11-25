Wiaan Mulder claimed career-best figures of 7-31 to bowl South Africa to a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

South Africa completed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday, winning the second Test by an innings and 219 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Wiaan Mulder Stars in Test Win

Wiaan Mulder was the star of the show, taking career-best figures of 7-31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184 on the third afternoon. Mulder had already scored a century in South Africa's first innings, bringing up his hundred in the final over of the second day before being agonisingly dismissed off the penultimate delivery. He also claimed two catches in the match, completing a superb all-round performance that underlined his value to the Proteas.

Also read South Africa dominate Bangladesh on Day 1 of Test match

He finished the Test with eight wickets and an important hundred. South Africa had declared on their overnight score of 494-7, with Marco Jansen making 67 not out. The Proteas held a first innings lead of 403 after dismissing Bangladesh for a meagre 91 in 33 overs on the first day. Kagiso Rabada took 3-23 and Marco Jansen claimed 3-17 as Bangladesh were skittled cheaply.

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In their second innings, Bangladesh limped to 109-3 at lunch on day three. Mulder struck twice in the morning session before claiming five of the remaining seven wickets in the afternoon. He used immaculate control of line with gentle but devastating swing and seam movement to clean-bowl four of his victims, while the other three were caught behind by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.

Rabada had in-form dangerman Towhid Hridoy caught in the gully for a defiant 41 from just 33 balls, celebrating with a frenzied reaction. Tawhid Hridoy had clearly gotten under the skin of the Proteas over the course of the series. Jansen claimed the final wicket when last man Khaled Mahmud wildly slogged him to the third man boundary, where Mulder appropriately held the winning catch. Mulder's 7-31 was the best innings figures of his career.

Historic Double for Mulder

He became just the fifth South African to score a century and claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test, joining Corbin Bosch, who did so last year against Zimbabwe, Jacques Kallis, who performed the feat twice in 1999 and 2002, and Aubrey Faulkner and Jimmy Sinclair, who achieved it long before Mulder was born. Only three players in the history of Test cricket had previously scored a century and taken seven wickets in an innings: Ian Botham, Ravichandran Ashwin and Afghanistan's Naseer Maroofkhil against Zimbabwe just two weeks ago.

Mulder becomes the fourth. He also formed a brand new club of which he is the sole member: Wiaan Mulder is the only cricketer with a triple century and a seven-wicket haul on his Test CV. The soft-spoken 28-year-old has often shied away from the spotlight, but in recent weeks his performances with the bat, ball and in the field have forced him to embrace a growing status within the Proteas team.

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Mulder had a magnificent series against Australia last month and continued that form against Bangladesh. Marques Ackerman was named player of the series after scoring 307 runs in just three innings at an incredible strike rate of 100. His consistency, class and intent throughout the series secured the opening berth for the foreseeable future. Ackerman's performances have made him a key part of South Africa's plans.

Path to World Test Championship Final

South Africa are now well placed to qualify for next July's World Test Championship final at The Oval in London. Another three wins in the remaining five matches in the cycle, which includes a three-Test series against England in December and January, will secure that spot. Results in other series might make the equation even easier. The Proteas' attention now turns to England, who arrive for three Test matches over the festive season.

The first match starts at the Wanderers on December 17. Before that, South Africa and Bangladesh begin a three-match ODI series in KuGompo City (East London) on Tuesday December 1, with the tour concluding with a three-match T20 International series. The South African squad for the Test series includes Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Bangladesh's squad features Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain. Fans can watch every single ball of every Proteas match this summer with DStv's new Sports package, which also includes the world's best football and a Vodacom URC Match of the Week.