South Africa ended day three on 386-7, trailing Bangladesh by 14 runs, after rain and lightning wiped out the final two sessions at the Wanderers. Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 and will resume his innings.

Rain and lightning wiped out the final two sessions of day three of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South Africa closed on 386-7 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 400, a deficit of 14 runs. Only 30 minutes of play was possible after lunch before the weather intervened, leaving both teams to consider their approach for the remaining two days. Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 after suffering a right calf injury. The captain received treatment 45 minutes before lunch, had the area tightly taped, and was forced from the field two overs later.

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There was confirmation during the interval that Bavuma will resume his innings. Ryan Rickelton will also resume, unbeaten on 56, with Kagiso Rabada on five. South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse in the final 30 minutes of the morning session, slumping from 358-4 to 386-7. Bavuma's injury opened an end for Bangladesh immediately after they took the second new ball, and the lower order folded in an ugly heap.

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South Africa Batting Collapse After Bavuma Injury

Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer all fell to loose strokes outside off-stump, adding just 18 runs between them. Wiaan Mulder departed for a waft at a wide delivery from Taskin Ahmed, edging to keeper Litton Das. Marco Jansen (8) fell to the same combination two overs later. Simon Harmer (1) gave Das a sixth catch when Hasan Mahmud found another outside edge.

Hasan Mahmud finished with 4-72, while Taskin Ahmed took 2-88. The drama was in stark contrast to the first 90 minutes of the day. Bavuma and Rickelton batted through that period in a workmanlike partnership of 79, playing low-risk cricket on a deteriorating but still trustworthy pitch offering consistent bounce and minimal assistance to the spinners. Bavuma tucked and dabbed singles, rotating the strike and collecting just two boundaries.

Rickelton was marginally less conservative. He survived a second chance on 30 when debutant Mahfijul Robin dropped a relatively simple catch at short extra cover off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The plan to induce an aerial drive worked perfectly, but not the result. Earlier, Litton Das had dropped Rickelton first ball off Hasan on Monday evening.

Bangladesh Bowlers Stage Fightback On Day Three

Bangladesh's fightback began in the last half an hour of the second day, when Hasan Mahmud picked up two wickets. He should have had three in that period but for the dropped catch. Hasan had to leave the field in the third over on Tuesday for treatment to his right elbow, having bowled just 10 deliveries, leaving the tourists to settle into a holding pattern with spin at both ends.

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Mehidy Hasan Miraz, switched to the Golf Course End, caused Rickelton difficulties by pitching the ball into the rough outside the left-hander's off-stump. Bangladesh deserve praise for the manner in which they fought back, not just on Tuesday morning but across the second evening as well. The match remains finely balanced. The pitch has already shown signs of wear and tear, and with two days remaining, both teams must decide whether to gamble to force a result.

Match Remains Balanced With Two Days Left

South Africa's lower order, so potent against Australia last month, will need to deliver if the hosts are to take a meaningful lead. South Africa: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson. Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed.