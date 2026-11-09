David Warner backs Usman Khawaja Sandpapergate claims as 100 percent accurate

David Warner has publicly supported Usman Khawaja's claim that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering plot, calling the claims 100 percent accurate and criticising Cricket Australia's investigation.

David Warner has backed former team-mate Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team was in on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, calling them 100 percent accurate on Monday.

Warner, one of three players banned over the ball-tampering controversy in Cape Town, said he stood with my brother Khawaja. Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you have done, Warner said. It is 100 percent accurate what you have said.

Also read ‘Now everyone knows the truth’: David Warner backs Usman Khawaja over Sandpapergate

Warner Supports Khawaja's Accurate Claims

Now everyone knows the truth. It is out there. People wanted to know it. You have come out and said it.

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Khawaja, Warner's close friend and long-time opening partner, re-ignited the infamous incident on Saturday ahead of the release of his autobiography this week, where a chapter is dedicated to the issue. It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us, Khawaja claimed about who was in on the plot to doctor the ball with sandpaper.

Cricket Australia's original investigation found only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were in the know, with the governing body at the weekend saying it remained comfortable with its findings. Bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly in 2021 that they knew about it, while Darren Lehmann, who was head coach at the time, denied on Saturday there was widespread knowledge.

Acknowledging Unhealed Wounds From Past

This is not about reopening old wounds, said Warner, who retired from Test cricket in 2024. It is about acknowledging that some wounds never properly healed. I stand with my brother Usman Khawaja. Speaking your truth takes courage, especially when people would rather you stay silent.

Time passing does not replace accountability, and asking questions should not be mistaken for holding grudges. Respect, honesty and accountability. That is all anyone can ask for. Smith was banned for a year and sacked as captain over the furore during the third Test in Cape Town.

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Warner was suspended for 12 months and stripped of all leadership roles, while Bancroft was slapped with a nine-month ban. These three guys took the blame for all of us, said Khawaja, who retired this year. They are the victims, people telling them that they are cheats, getting nailed by the crowd. Public humiliation.

Warner said the past eight years had been a tough time for my family, Steven and Cameron no doubt. But this is what needed to come out. He was scathing of the Cricket Australia investigation process, calling it rushed and botched. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft.

Calls For Thorough Investigation Into Process

Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me, he said. Khawaja's claims have reignited debate around the 2018 incident, with Warner's public support adding significant weight to the assertion that knowledge of the ball-tampering plot extended beyond the three players punished.

Cricket Australia has maintained its position that its original findings were correct.