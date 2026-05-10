David Attenborough turns 100: 'Completely overwhelmed' by birthday greetings

Sir David Attenborough turns 100 years old on 08 May 2026, and his birthday is being celebrated worldwide with a week of special broadcasts on the BBC, a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall, events at museums, nature walks and tree planting.

David Attenborough said he had been 'completely overwhelmed' by birthday greetings as he turned 100 on Friday in a worldwide outpouring of affection for the British wildlife broadcaster after decades of trailblazing work.

Sir David Attenborough turns 100 years old on 08 May 2026. He is known for a pioneering BBC career that transformed natural history broadcasting and for inspiring generations with iconic wildlife documentaries and international environmental advocacy. After more than 70 years of film-making, Attenborough's instantly recognisable voice is synonymous with the story of nature. He is still at the vanguard of efforts to protect the environment and has produced some of his most influential work in recent years.

In Britain, Attenborough's centenary is being marked with a week of special broadcasts on the BBC, a live concert at the Royal Albert Hall, events at museums, nature walks and tree planting





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David Attenborough BBC Natural History Broadcasting Wildlife Documentaries International Environmental Advocacy Pioneering Career Instantly Recognisable Voice Story Of Nature BBC Career Transforming Natural History Broadcasting Inspiring Generations Iconic Wildlife Documentaries International Environmental Advocacy Pioneering Career Instantly Recognisable Voice Story Of Nature BBC Career Transforming Natural History Broadcasting Inspiring Generations Iconic Wildlife Documentaries International Environmental Advocacy Pioneering Career Instantly Recognisable Voice Story Of Nature BBC Career Transforming Natural History Broadcasting Inspiring Generations Iconic Wildlife Documentaries International Environmental Advocacy

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