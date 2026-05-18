Data Storage Challenges and Solutions in the Age of AI

The article discusses the challenges enterprises face in data storage due to the increasing demand for AI workloads and the impact on hardware availability, pricing, and lead times. It also explores the benefits of shifting from capex-heavy storage purchases to opex-based rental models and the importance of multi-cloud and hybrid storage architectures for risk management and resilience.

Enterprises are being battered by a perfect storm in data storage , writes Hemant Harie, group chief technology officer at Data Management Professionals South Africa. AI workloads consume capacity at a pace no legacy architecture can sustain, component shortages choke global supply chains, and hardware costs and lead times have become erratic enough to derail even the best-laid IT strategies.

AI workloads have moved far beyond the hype cycle and exploded into full-blown operational demand, triggering an immediate and compounding strain on component availability. If we thought the supply-chain chaos of the COVID lockdown era was severe, today's reality is even more acute. AI workloads consume not just storage capacity, but enormous amounts of compute, memory, and power – placing unprecedented strain on the entire hardware supply chain.

Storage, increasingly tied to these constrained platforms, is now feeling the knock-on effects. As such, storage has become dramatically more expensive, procurement cycles have slowed to a crawl, and the risk profile has shifted. With AI accelerating at such a relentless pace, there is a real possibility that companies' investments are already lagging by the time the hardware finally arrives.

Additionally, as cloud hyperscalers ramp up their AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) offerings, their data centers are now running vast AI workloads of their own, meaning they are competing directly with enterprises for the same hardware – the same chips, the same memory, the same SSDs. The result is a brutal supply-and-demand crunch that is pushing the market to breaking point.

In some cases, we are seeing shortages, primarily concentrated in specific memory segments and high-performance storage components, driven by sheer scarcity and an overheated procurement landscape. In this environment, buying storage means locking in scarce, increasingly expensive components in your own data center and bearing the full risk of future price spikes, technology shifts, and obsolescence.

Ownership can still make sense for stable, long-term workloads, but it ties up capex and commits organizations to rigid, multi-year refresh cycles at a time when the market is anything but predictable. Shifting from capex-heavy storage purchases to opex-based rental models reshapes both risk and budgeting flexibility. Instead of tying up capital in hardware with uncertain delivery dates and volatile pricing, an opex approach lets enterprises scale quickly and avoid supply-chain shocks.

With AI driving sudden demand spikes and some components rising by triple-digit percentages, renting capacity removes much of that exposure. Organizations do not have to gamble on hardware that may arrive late, cost far more than expected, or be outdated on delivery.

However, from a data-management services provider's perspective, priority should be given to stable, predictable workloads. Regulation alone demands it, as many organizations still require isolated, on-premise storage to meet compliance and sovereignty obligations. And for latency-sensitive systems, local storage is not optional but essential. These workloads need to sit close to the point of use and remain insulated from the wider infrastructure to deliver the speed and reliability they depend on.

As a result, CIOs must weigh governance, security, and performance carefully when deciding how much storage to own versus rent. Regulation is no longer a formality; every technology choice must align with the full set of compliance obligations. In South Africa, the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) remains a moving target, and the rise of high-speed AI processing only heightens scrutiny.

CIOs need clarity on where data may reside, who can access it, how it is protected, and how quickly it must be retrieved. Latency-sensitive, sovereignty-bound, or isolation-critical workloads typically demand on-premise storage, while more elastic or lower-risk workloads can sit in the cloud. Ultimately, the decision is less about technology and more about governance and risk posture. Multi-cloud and hybrid storage architectures help shield businesses from price volatility and supply-chain disruption by spreading risk across environments.

Some workloads, due to regulation, sovereignty, or strict latency requirements, must remain on-premise, but that does not preclude the cloud. A hybrid model lets organizations keep sensitive or performance-critical data close while using the cloud for elasticity and rapid scale. Because no single provider can meet every need, multi-cloud adds resilience – if one platform faces shortages, price hikes, or regional constraints, workloads can shift to another. The result is greater agility, continuity, and insulation from market shocks.

The choices CIOs make now will determine how well their organizations withstand the volatility ahead





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Data Storage AI Workloads Hardware Availability Component Shortages Hardware Costs Opex-Based Rental Models Multi-Cloud Hybrid Storage Risk Management Resilience

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