Data Manager Position for Planetary Health Research at Wits Health Consortium

Wits Health Consortium seeks a Data Manager to oversee research data management for planetary health projects, including database development, quality assurance, and integration of diverse data sources using REDCap and statistical software. A Master's degree and five years of relevant experience are required.

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited, a wholly-owned company of the University of the Witwatersrand's Faculty of Health Sciences, is seeking a Data Manager to support its Planetary Health Research initiatives.

The role involves overseeing data management for research projects, which includes designing, implementing, and maintaining research databases and electronic data capture (EDC) systems such as REDCap and Excel. The manager will develop and revise data management plans, ensure quality assurance in line with ethical, protocol, GCP requirements, and SOPs, and manage timelines, deliverables, and performance metrics. Participation in research initiation and study team meetings is required to discuss logistical aspects, along with compiling progress reports.

Ongoing support for data capturers through regular meetings, troubleshooting, and training forms part of the duties. Data quality assurance procedures, including routine audits, discrepancy checks, and query resolution, must be implemented. Monitoring data entry for validity and integrity via validation reports, analysing quality control results, and generating routine and ad-hoc summaries, reports, and dashboards for investigators and stakeholders are essential. The role also includes importing and exporting data between various software programs.

Required qualifications include a Master's in Public Health (advantageous), five years of experience managing research data in academic, clinical, or health-related environments, expertise in designing and building EDC platforms (e.g., REDCap), proficiency in statistical software (R, Python, Stata), and experience monitoring data quality and integrating diverse data sources such as questionnaires, personal activity trackers (e.g., Fitbits, Garmins), and pathology results. Additionally, experience using APIs and processing/cleaning varied data, including weather station data, is needed.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements should submit a detailed updated CV and a one-page cover letter. Applications must be completed online via the website to create a permanent profile and accept POPIA terms and conditions. AJ Personnel handles advertising and response collection on behalf of Wits Health Consortium. Preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups in line with Employment Equity goals.

Those not contacted within two weeks of the closing date may consider their applications unsuccessful. Non-compliant applications will not be considered





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Data Manager Wits Health Consortium Planetary Health Research Redcap Data Quality Assurance Employment Equity

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Data Manager (12 Months Contract - Wits Health Consortium)Background: Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives In addition,...

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