Data Integrity Specialist Key to South African Tech Consulting Firm's Client Success

A prominent South African information technology and business consulting firm is seeking a dedicated Data Integrity Specialist to enhance client software and digital transformation initiatives. The role focuses on building robust data pipelines for business analytics, ensuring accurate executive reporting, and supporting the technical data team's delivery objectives. This position is crucial for maintaining the high standards of data quality that underpin the firm's SAP implementation, data analytics, and cloud migration services for both public sector and corporate clients.

A leading South African information technology and business consulting firm is actively seeking a skilled Data Integrity Specialist to play a pivotal role in driving data accuracy and reliability for their diverse client base. This critical position will be instrumental in supporting the firm's ambitious digital transformation agendas and ensuring the seamless operation of client software solutions.

The core responsibility of this role involves the meticulous design and construction of sophisticated data pipelines. These pipelines are essential for empowering business analytics functions, providing stakeholders with the precise and timely insights needed for strategic decision-making. Daily, the Data Integrity Specialist will be tasked with upholding the highest standards of data accuracy, thereby guaranteeing that the reporting generated is impeccable and directly supports critical business executive decisions. Furthermore, this role is integral to the success of the broader technical data team, directly contributing to their ability to meet and exceed delivery milestones, thereby reinforcing the firm's reputation for efficiency and effectiveness. The firm itself operates as a trusted information technology and business consulting partner within the South African landscape. Their comprehensive service offerings span a wide spectrum, including the intricate implementation of SAP software, advanced data analytics capabilities, and strategic cloud migration services. This multidisciplinary approach allows them to address the complex challenges faced by their clientele. The firm proudly serves a broad range of clients, encompassing entities from the public sector as well as prominent corporate organizations operating across the entirety of the local region. This diverse clientele necessitates a flexible and adaptable approach to data management and integration, a challenge that the Data Integrity Specialist will directly confront and master. The role's responsibilities extend to the practical application of specialized tools and methodologies. Specifically, the Data Integrity Specialist will be required to design data mappings with the aid of Informatica PowerCenter tools, a widely recognized and powerful platform for data integration and transformation. This task is essential for streamlining daily business operations and ensuring the smooth flow of critical data. Following the design phase, the role also mandates the performance of rigorous unit testing. This testing is not merely a procedural step but a fundamental requirement to ensure that the data quality achieved not only meets but surpasses the stringent business standards set by the firm and its clients. A collaborative spirit is also paramount, as the Data Integrity Specialist will be expected to work closely with system architects. This collaboration is vital for defining and refining technical system specifications, ensuring that data integration solutions are robust, scalable, and aligned with overarching IT strategies. To excel in this demanding role, candidates are expected to possess a demonstrable track record of optimizing Informatica mapping performance. This experience is crucial for ensuring that data processing is efficient and cost-effective, even under significant workloads. The ability to resolve data production defects under pressure during daily operations is another key requirement. The fast-paced nature of client-facing consulting necessitates a calm and methodical approach to troubleshooting and problem-solving, ensuring minimal disruption to business continuity. This exclusive opportunity is expertly managed by TRP, a testament to its strategic importance and the caliber of candidates sought. The position fundamentally provides essential data integration services for a high-caliber business consulting partner, underscoring the critical nature of data governance and reliability in today's technologically driven business environment. The firm's commitment to excellence in data management is reflected in this role, which serves as a cornerstone for delivering value and innovation to its South African clientele





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Data Integrity Data Pipelines Business Analytics SAP Implementation Informatica Powercenter

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