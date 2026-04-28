Darfur Crisis: Five Million Children Face Extreme Deprivation as UNICEF Issues Highest Level Emergency

UNICEF warns that five million children in Sudan’s Darfur region are facing extreme deprivation due to the ongoing civil war, issuing its highest level emergency declaration for the area. The agency reports alarming rates of child deaths, injuries, malnutrition, and violence, while highlighting a critical lack of funding for humanitarian aid.

The situation for children in Sudan ’s Darfur region has reached a catastrophic level, with five million facing extreme deprivation as the country’s civil war grinds into its fourth year.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued a Level 3 emergency declaration for Darfur – the highest level of emergency it can declare – a designation not used in the region for two decades. This stark warning underscores the rapidly deteriorating conditions and the immense suffering endured by children caught in the crossfire.

UNICEF representative Sheldon Yett, speaking from Port Sudan, detailed the horrific realities facing children: homes reduced to ashes, schools and healthcare facilities decimated, and childhoods defined by fear and loss. The agency reports that children are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the conflict, experiencing death, injury, displacement, and a harrowing combination of extreme hunger, disease, and psychological trauma.

Darfur, a historically volatile region in western Sudan, has once again become a focal point of intense violence stemming from the conflict that erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. This latest escalation builds upon a legacy of conflict dating back to 2003, when rebels rose up against the Sudanese government, prompting a brutal response involving Arab militias.

The current crisis, however, is receiving significantly less global attention than the earlier Darfur conflict, despite its devastating impact on children. UNICEF’s humanitarian appeal for Sudan remains critically underfunded, with only 16% of the required funds secured. This funding gap severely hinders the agency’s ability to provide life-saving assistance to those in desperate need.

The statistics paint a grim picture: at least 160 children have been reported killed and 85 injured across Sudan in the first three months of 2026 alone, a substantial increase compared to the same period last year. The city of al-Fashir, under prolonged siege, is experiencing the most severe impact, with at least 1,300 children killed or maimed since April 2024. Disturbing reports of sexual violence, abduction, and the recruitment of children by armed groups further compound the crisis.

The situation is rapidly spiraling towards famine in several areas, with acute malnutrition reaching famine levels in two additional locations within North Darfur in February. This escalating food insecurity, coupled with the breakdown of healthcare systems and limited access to clean water and sanitation, creates a perfect storm for disease outbreaks and preventable deaths. The lack of adequate resources and the ongoing violence are hindering humanitarian access, making it increasingly difficult to reach vulnerable populations with essential aid.

UNICEF is urgently calling for increased international attention and funding to address the dire needs of children in Darfur. The agency emphasizes the need for a ceasefire and a commitment from all parties to protect civilians, particularly children, and allow unimpeded humanitarian access. Without immediate and sustained action, the future of an entire generation of Sudanese children hangs in the balance.

The long-term consequences of this trauma will be profound, impacting not only the individuals directly affected but also the stability and development of the region as a whole. The international community must recognize the urgency of the situation and provide the necessary support to prevent a further descent into catastrophe. The scale of suffering demands a concerted and comprehensive response, prioritizing the protection and well-being of Sudan’s children





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