Daniel Stephen seals Border's over-50s title triumph in VCASA interprovincial tournament

Veterans Cricket Association of SA (VCASA) over-50s interprovincial tournament saw Daniel Stephen play a crucial role in helping Border claim the title against Eastern Storm. Using his quality knocks, Stephen scored an unbeaten 162 off just 129 balls, sealing the victory with a six-wicket margin.

It seemed as if centurion Daniel Stephen was listening to commentators Aslam Khota and Rodney Ulyate when they spoke about the poetic beauty of a match being sealed by the man who did the most to win it.

Before Khota and Ulyate’s words could fully sink in, Stephen smashed Jan Grobbelaar’s fourth delivery off the 42nd over through mid-wicket and followed it up with a towering six in the same region to bring the curtain down on a magnificent innings of 162 off 129 balls. Daniel Stephen scored an unbeaten 162 off 129.

That quality knocked-handed Border a six-wicket victory in their defence of the Veterans Cricket Association of SA (VCASA) over-50s interprovincial tournament title against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park on May 11. Ulyate’s words, in particular, rang true as he aptly suggested there is beauty in ‘being there until the end’ – something Stephen embodied as he carried Border on his broad shoulders after arriving at the crease with the Eastern Cape side in early trouble.

Eastern Storm were restricted to 257/9, with captain Andre Steyn top-scoring with 5





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Daniel Stephen Border VCASA Veterans Interprovincial Tournament Eastern Storm Willowmoore Park Score

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