Dan Kriel Shares Pride in Representing US Eagles Against Australia A

Dan Kriel, twin brother of Jesse Kriel, celebrated his US Eagles call-up and his path toward capped selection after a five-year residency in 2027.

Dan Kriel, the twin brother of Jesse Kriel, has spoken publicly about his pride in representing the United States national rugby team, the US Eagles, in two recent uncapped matches against Australia A. He shared his reaction on his Instagram account, describing the experience as one he will never forget. The 33-year-old father of two has been playing in the United States since he moved there in 2022 to play club rugby.

Dan Kriel said he was incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity to wear the US jersey and represent the USA. He described the honour as one he will never take for granted, reflecting on a call-up that marks an important step in his international rugby journey.

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Dan Kriel Reflects on His Uncapped US Eagles Call-Up

Dan Kriel was selected for the US Eagles in matches against Australia A, which formed part of the national team's extended squad World Cup preparation plan. The fixtures were uncapped, meaning they do not count toward official international caps for the players involved.

Dan Kriel's inclusion reflects the US Eagles' broader strategy of widening its squad as it prepares for the next major tournament. The source material highlights the match experience as a meaningful moment for the player, who celebrated the call-up publicly on social media.

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Five-Year Residency Rule and the Path to Capped Selection

Dan Kriel will become eligible to represent the United States as a capped national team player in 2027, once he completes his mandatory five-year residency rule. That milestone is the key requirement that stands between his current uncapped appearances and full international eligibility.

The residency timeline is significant because it determines when Dan Kriel can be considered for official capped fixtures. Until he completes the five-year period, his role with the US Eagles remains limited to uncapped matches and preparation squads.

Rugby World Cup 2027 and Possible Springboks Clash

The Rugby World Cup takes place across Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027, and Dan Kriel's residency milestone could fall in time for the tournament. This timing could make him an option for the United States squad at the global event.

The United States and the Springboks have been drawn into separate pools for the tournament. However, a World Cup fixture between the two countries in the knockout stages cannot be ruled out, which would place Jesse Kriel's twin brother in a notable position if he is selected for the squad.