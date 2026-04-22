Damian Willemse Embraces Versatility Ahead of Stormers' URC Clash with Glasgow Warriors

Springbok Damian Willemse highlights his willingness to play any position for the Stormers, as they prepare to face the Glasgow Warriors in a crucial URC match. The team is also dealing with the emotional impact of the recent passing of team manager Chippie Solomon.

Damian Willemse , the versatile Springbok utility back playing for the Stormers , has reiterated his willingness to play in any position that allows him to contribute to the team's success.

As the Stormers prepare for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Glasgow Warriors at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, indications suggest Willemse may return to the fullback position, a role he excelled in during the recent World Cup triumph. However, Willemse has consistently demonstrated his adaptability, having effectively added a fourth position – winger – to his repertoire alongside fullback, inside centre, and flyhalf.

This flexibility has earned him widespread praise from coaches and fans alike, highlighting his value as a modern rugby player. The Stormers are looking to rebound from a disappointing performance in their previous match against Connacht, where they failed to secure any points. The Glasgow Warriors, similarly, are seeking redemption after a heavy defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg. Both teams recognize the importance of this encounter, not only for pride but also for their respective URC playoff aspirations.

Currently, the Stormers hold second place on the URC log, and a bonus-point victory against the Warriors, coupled with denying Glasgow a four-try bonus point and keeping the margin within seven points, would see them leapfrog their opponents. Willemse emphasized that the team has been diligently preparing for various scenarios, with coaches proactively working on developing players' skill sets across multiple positions.

He explained that the modern game demands versatility, requiring players to be proficient in a range of skills, such as catching high balls, covering the wing, and defending in the midfield. This preparation isn't a last-minute adjustment but a result of dedicated training hours focused on honing these abilities. The transition to playing on the wing, while challenging, was viewed as an opportunity to learn and expand his skillset, supported by a collective team effort.

The week leading up to the match has been particularly emotional for the Stormers squad, following the funeral of long-serving team manager Chippie Solomon on Tuesday. Willemse acknowledged the difficult period but stressed the team's unwavering focus on honoring Solomon’s memory by delivering a strong performance and getting back to winning ways.

He reiterated his personal commitment to playing wherever needed, expressing a slight preference for the centre position due to his familiarity with the role, but ultimately prioritizing the team's needs. The Stormers are aware that overcoming the Warriors will be a significant challenge, but they are highly motivated to rectify the errors from their previous game and showcase a more dominant performance on Saturday.

The team is determined to provide their supporters with a display worthy of their unwavering support and to maintain their momentum in the URC playoff race. The confirmation of the starting lineup will be announced on Friday, adding to the anticipation surrounding this crucial URC encounter. The Stormers understand the importance of securing a positive result, not only for their league standing but also as a tribute to the late Chippie Solomon





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