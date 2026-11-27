Daktari Bush School marks its 20th anniversary in Limpopo, having educated over 5,700 rural children. The organization relocates to better serve the community.

Daktari Bush School has completed two decades of environmental education and community development in the Greater Kruger area of Limpopo. Founded in 2006 by Ian and Michèle Merrifield, the non-profit organization has successfully combined wildlife conservation with social empowerment for local youth.

The Founders' Vision for Rural Youth

Ian Merrifield and Michèle Merrifield established Daktari after recognizing a critical gap in nature awareness among children in surrounding rural communities. The couple met at Tshukudu Game Lodge, where Ian worked as a game ranger and Michèle volunteered. Their shared passion for caring for injured and orphaned wild animals brought them together professionally and personally. After marrying, they opened a restaurant in Hoedspruit while continuing to rescue animals in need. During this time, they helped raise a young boy named Thabo from a nearby village. Despite living in an area surrounded by incredible wildlife, Thabo had very little knowledge of the animals and natural environment around him. Ian and Michèle began teaching him through their experiences with the rescued animals. They soon realized that many children in the surrounding communities had never had the opportunity to discover their own natural heritage. This realization inspired them to combine their passion for animals with education, and in 2006, Daktari Bush School officially opened its doors. The name Daktari was inspired by a television series that both founders loved as children, about caring for wild animals in Africa.

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Five-Day Immersive Conservation Curriculum

Daktari Bush School designs a specialized five-day environmental education program specifically for Grade 7 students from surrounding rural communities. Many children growing up near South Africa's private game reserves and national parks have never had the opportunity to experience the wildlife that attracts visitors from all over the world. At Daktari, the curriculum moves beyond traditional classroom learning to include interactive lessons, educational games, outdoor activities, and hands-on animal care. Through these methods, children discover the importance of biodiversity, conservation, responsible waste management, and protecting natural resources. However, the lessons extend beyond the environment. The program also addresses social issues such as politeness and respect, boundaries and consent, encourages teamwork, develops confidence, and helps children recognize their own potential. Over the past 20 years, Daktari has reached more than 5,700 children through its various projects. The organization hopes that every child who comes through its doors leaves with new knowledge, greater confidence, and a desire to make a positive difference in their community.

Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue Operations

The wildlife sanctuary serves as an essential part of Daktari's identity and educational mission. Over the years, the organization has cared for hundreds of injured, orphaned, and abandoned animals. The staff has cared for and released many animals back into the wild. For those unable to survive independently, Daktari provides a safe and permanent home where they receive the care and attention they need. These animals also help children develop empathy and understand the importance of respecting wildlife. Recently, the team welcomed two rescued bush babies named Sausage and Tomo, whose mothers never returned. The team has been caring for them, and they are now growing up together until they are ready to return to the wild. Their story is just one of many small but meaningful successes that make the work so rewarding.

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Community Outreach and Youth Development Programs

Daktari's commitment to education does not end when the children leave the Bush School. Through its Community Outreach Programme, the organization continues working with local schools and villages. This includes organizing Eco Clubs, environmental awareness campaigns, and community clean-ups. The organization also supports local crèches through its Early Childhood Development Programme. This initiative provides educational resources and supports practitioners to give young children a stronger foundation before entering primary school. Another important part of the mission is addressing youth unemployment. Through Job Hunting and Youth Development programmes, the organization helps young adults prepare their CVs, develop interview skills, and gain practical work experience. By offering internship opportunities within Daktari, the program helps young people build professional skills and take their first steps towards employment and independence.

Relocation Plans and Future Strategic Goals

Daktari would not be what it is today without its dedicated staff, international volunteers, donors, and supporters. Every year, people from different countries and backgrounds join the organization to contribute to its educational programmes, care for the animals, and participate in the daily life of the organization. This cultural exchange creates wonderful opportunities for everyone to learn from one another, share experiences, and work together towards a common goal. After 20 years of working alongside local communities, Daktari is preparing for an exciting new chapter. The organization is relocating its project and its animals to a new home closer to the communities it serves. This strategic move allows the founders to further develop their educational and community programmes. While this transition brings significant financial and logistical challenges, the organization remains committed to its mission.