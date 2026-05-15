Daily News Update: May 15, 2026

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 15 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Oupa Brown Mogotsi has failed in his attempt to have chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson removed from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, Eskom is starting disciplinary action against several employees in relation to a R21 billion diesel contract. Furthermore, health authorities are urging South Africans not to delay influenza vaccination as the 2026 respiratory season continues to unfold earlier than expected. The South African Weather Service has forecast a calm Saturday nationwide. Provinces will see cool conditions, with morning fog and warm temperatures in northern Lowveld areas.

In case you missed it: Ramaphosa fires minister Tolashe | Zuma deliberately delaying trial | Icasa blocks Starlink B-BBEE move A tense day at the Madlanga commission saw political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi fail in his attempt to have chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson removed from the inquiry probing alleged political interference and criminal infiltration within law enforcement structures. Mogotsi argued that Chaskalson was biased and lacked impartiality, claiming the evidence leader had pressured him to implicate North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Eskom is starting disciplinary action against several employees after an interim investigation into a diesel contract found procurement breaches, and possible criminal charges are still being considered. The power utility provided an update on its diesel procurement and storage contract for Eskom’s open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations on Friday. Flu season came early this year. Health authorities are urging South Africans not to delay influenza vaccination as the 2026 respiratory season continues to unfold earlier than expected.

Grocery prices in South Africa have surged dramatically since 2021, with many staple foods rising by more than 80%. NCC Leader Fadiel Adams at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 7 May 2026 in Pinetown, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R10 000 to National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams. The MP was arrested in connection with a fraud case and for defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said he was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. On Friday, Adams’ legal representative, advocate Yuri Gangai, dismissed all the reasons the state presented in opposing him bail as ‘non-existent’





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Matthew Chaskalson Oupa Brown Mogotsi Eskom Diesel Contract Influenza Vaccination South African Weather Service Ramaphosa Tolashe Zuma Icasa Starlink Grocery Prices NCC Leader Fadiel Adams Pinetown Magistrate’S Court Fraud Case Defeating And/Or Obstructing The Course Of Jus Ongoing Investigations Murder Of The Late ANC Youth League Leader Sin

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