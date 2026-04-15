Daily News Roundup: Food Price Hikes, Court Orders, and Privacy Breaches Dominate Headlines

A summary of key events from Tuesday, April 14, 2026, including warnings about food price increases due to the Middle East conflict, a court order involving EFF leader Julius Malema, a Standard Bank privacy breach, and severe weather warnings. The report also highlights developments in agriculture, political scandals, and ongoing investigations.

The daily news roundup for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, presents a compilation of significant events that have unfolded. Among the key developments, there's growing concern over the potential for substantial increases in food prices , primarily linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Simultaneously, EFF leader Julius Malema has successfully obtained a court order mandating Musa Khawula to retract defamatory allegations concerning his divorce. Additionally, Standard Bank is addressing a privacy breach that may have impacted its credit card customers. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings about severe thunderstorms expected in various regions, including the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, with the Western Cape anticipating damaging waves. Further developments include the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) pursuing charges related to the Life Esidimeni deaths, along with warnings issued regarding South African Airways (SAA), and allegations of bribery involving Elon Musk's Starlink project.

The Absa AgriTrends report has issued a serious warning, particularly targeting low-income households, about the high likelihood of escalating food prices stemming from the Middle East conflict. The report, released on Tuesday, stresses that the South African agricultural value chain is already dealing with rising input costs, disruptions in trade, and increased logistical risks. Loffie Brandt, the sector executive for agriculture at Absa AgriBusiness, highlighted the immediate impact of rising cost pressures on the country's agricultural sector.

The High Court in Johannesburg granted an urgent order in favor of EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema, against celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. The court found that Khawula had made defamatory claims about their marriage, which prompted the urgent application. The court's decision was based on documents submitted and arguments presented by counsel.

Standard Bank has partially disclosed the extent of a privacy breach that appears to have affected some of its customers. South African credit card holders with the bank received emails informing them of the compromise of some credit card information. This disclosure is a follow-up to a previous breach that occurred on March 23, 2026.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced renewed scrutiny during his testimony before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria. The questioning focused on inconsistencies regarding the death of his alleged mother. Mkhwanazi continued his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on April 14, 2026. Advocate Mahlape Sello, presenting evidence at the commission, mentioned that previous postponements had been granted due to a medical procedure and the death of Mkhwanazi’s alleged mother, Petunia.

Other news include topics such as the DA leadership changes, political scandals, and other events that happened on that day, as well as the developments in other areas such as sports and finance.





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