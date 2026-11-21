The Daily Lotto draw for Saturday 21 November 2026 offers an estimated jackpot of R450000, with winning numbers expected shortly after the draw. Saturday's Lotto jackpot stands at R5.5 million, Plus 1 at R4.5 million and 5 Max at R2 million.

The Daily Lotto draw for Saturday, 21 November 2026, offers an estimated jackpot of R450 000. The winning numbers will appear after the draw. The Daily Lotto results for Saturday, 21 November 2026, are brought to you by The Citizen.

Visuals were by PubgentIQ AI. The winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus numbers usually appear within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results. The National Lottery website is the only source you can use to 100 percent verify the results.

Also read Rugby bosses keeping a close eye on Rassie on Saturday

Daily Lotto Prize Rules

We do our best to post the results as accurately as possible, but we cannot take responsibility for any error. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website. Remember: the Daily Lotto jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. Yes, there is a winner every day.

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When no one matches all five numbers, the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers. The estimated jackpot for tonight is R450 000. To play, pick up a betslip in any lottery store. Entries cost R3 each.

You can play a maximum of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards. Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select Quick Pick to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play. Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10.

How to Play Daily Lotto

Leave it blank for a single draw. Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize. Saturday's winning Lotto numbers are also available.

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max draw of Saturday, 21 November 2026, with the winning numbers in the post. Visuals by PubgentIQ AI. The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max results for Saturday, 21 November 2026. Saturday's winning Lotto numbers.

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Lotto Jackpot Details

The Lotto jackpot is R5.5 million, Plus 1 is R4.5 million, and 5 Max is R2 million. Check your ticket here. How the Lotto works in South Africa. National Lottery website.

We do our best to post the results as accurately as possible, but the National Lottery is the only source you can use to 100% verify the results. In other news, Skiwi, the artist who created They Don't Know What We Know, has released another emotional anthem dedicated to Rassie Erasmus. One man's call to scrap SASSA social grants entirely has stirred debate, but government spending figures paint a rather surprising picture.

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