Daily Lotto Results for 29 April 2026: R400,000 Jackpot Up for Grabs

The latest Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results are out, with a R400,000 jackpot available. Players can buy tickets online, via mobile, or at major banks. Winners of R50,000+ receive free counseling and financial advice. Meanwhile, Cape Town’s dam levels rise slightly, and sports updates include Mamelodi Sundowns topping the Betway Premiership.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 29 April 2026 have been announced, with today’s jackpot reaching an estimated R400,000. Players are encouraged to purchase their tickets to stand a chance of winning big, as the popular saying goes: 'You’ve got to be in it to win it!

' Tickets can be bought at participating retailers, through the official National Lottery website (national lottery.co.za) via desktop or mobile, or using the National Lottery Mobile App. Additionally, tickets are available at major banks, including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. Winners of R50,000 or more receive complimentary trauma counseling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited advisors, with all winnings paid tax-free directly into their accounts.

For verification, players should always check the official winning numbers on the National Lottery website, as it is the only reliable source for 100% accurate results. Meanwhile, Cape Town’s dam levels have seen a slight increase following recent rains, though storage remains below 50%. In other news, Peet Viljoen, husband of 'Real Housewives' star Mel Viljoen, has shared his experience in a US ICE detention center.

In sports, Mamelodi Sundowns secured the top spot in the Betway Premiership after a 1-0 away win against Polokwane City. Elsewhere, Siwelele FC defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the Betway Premiership, with goals from Tebogo Potsane and Sphesihle Jeza at the Toyota Stadium





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