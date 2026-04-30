Daily Lotto Results, Firefighter Dance Goes Viral, and More South African News

The latest Daily Lotto results for 30 April 2026 reveal a R400,000 jackpot, while a TikTok video of dancing firefighters gains viral fame. Orlando Pirates return to the CAF Champions League, and Cape Town announces power outages. A social media debate over the best wings—Chicken Licken or KFC—also makes headlines.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Thursday, 30 April 2026 were announced, with today’s jackpot estimated at R400,000. Players are encouraged to purchase tickets to stand a chance at winning, as the lottery’s motto goes: you’ve got to be in it to win it.

Tickets can be bought at participating retailers, online via the National Lottery website (national lottery.co.za) on desktop or mobile, through the National Lottery Mobile App, or at major banks such as FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. Winners of R50,000 or more receive complimentary trauma counseling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited advisors, with winnings paid tax-free directly into their accounts.

For verification, players must check the official winning numbers on the National Lottery website, as it is the only authoritative source for 100% accurate results. In other news, a viral TikTok video featuring firefighters dancing energetically outside their station has captivated South Africans, showcasing their high-energy moves and bringing joy to viewers.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates football club has secured a return to the prestigious CAF Champions League, offering them another opportunity to compete for a R100 million prize. Weather updates for Friday, 1 May 2026, provide forecasts for all nine South African provinces, helping residents plan their day accordingly.

Additionally, the City of Cape Town has announced scheduled 12-hour power outages in Plumstead for May and June due to necessary electricity network maintenance, urging residents to prepare for potential disruptions. A heated debate sparked on social media yesterday as users passionately argued over which fast-food chain offers the best wings—Chicken Licken or KFC. Opinions varied widely, with many sharing their personal preferences and sparking a lively discussion.

For the latest local and international news, readers are encouraged to follow The South African on Facebook. The National Lottery also reminds players to always verify their results through the official website to avoid any discrepancies





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