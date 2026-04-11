Daily Lotto and Lotto Plus Results: Saturday, April 4th, 2026 - R104.5 Million in Jackpots!

Check your tickets! This article provides the winning numbers for the Daily Lotto and Lotto Plus draws held on Saturday, April 4th, 2026. A combined R104.5 million in jackpots is up for grabs! Find out when and where to buy tickets, and how to stay informed.

Tonight, a staggering R104.5 million in combined jackpots is up for grabs, creating palpable excitement amongst lottery enthusiasts. This report provides the much-anticipated results for both the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus draws that took place on Saturday, April 4th, 2026. Stay tuned to this space for the official winning numbers , which will be published promptly after the draw.

Typically, the winning numbers are released within 10 minutes of the draw, ensuring that eager players can quickly check their tickets and discover whether they have struck it lucky. We understand the thrill and anticipation associated with the lottery, and our goal is to provide you with accurate, reliable, and timely information. This information is a quick and easy way for you to stay informed of the winning numbers, enabling you to check your tickets as soon as possible, and not miss a win. This is a quick and easy way to stay informed, enabling you to check your tickets, ensuring that you don't miss a win. It is highly recommended to refresh the page to see the latest updated results to ensure you are up to date on your information. If you require more detailed information, or wish to verify the PowerBall results, please visit the official National Lottery website, which provides comprehensive results and additional resources. The Citizen is committed to delivering accurate and trustworthy information, so you can confidently check your tickets, knowing you're receiving verified and reliable results. \As the clock ticks down to draw time, it's crucial to be aware of the cut-off times for ticket purchases. Lottery outlets across South Africa close at 8:30 PM on the day of the draw. This allows ample time for players to purchase their tickets and participate in the excitement. The draw itself takes place at 9:00 PM, providing the opportunity for all those who purchased tickets to dream of potentially life-altering wins. Please note that the terms and conditions may differ depending on the service outlet, so it's always advisable to familiarize yourself with the specific rules and regulations of your chosen retailer. For complete details and a comprehensive overview of the terms and conditions, visit the official National Lottery website at www.nationallottery.co.za. This website serves as the definitive source for all things related to the National Lottery, offering detailed information on the games, prize structures, and how to play. Remember that playing the lottery is a game of chance and that you should always play responsibly. \The cost of participating in the National Lottery is quite accessible, making the dream of winning a life-changing amount accessible to a wide audience. A standard Lotto entry costs just R5 per board, including Value Added Tax (VAT). For those who are looking to increase their chances of winning or seeking to participate in additional draws, the Lotto Plus option is available at an additional R2.50 per board. These affordable entry fees make it easy for anyone to test their luck and potentially win a substantial prize. In addition to purchasing tickets at physical outlets, there is also the convenience of playing Lotto on selected banking apps. Please note that terms and conditions do apply when using these online platforms. Be sure to review the specific regulations and guidelines associated with your banking app before participating. In addition, by adding The Citizen as a preferred source on Google and following us on Google News, you can stay up to date on the latest results and on a range of trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories. We are committed to providing you with accurate, reliable, and timely results. Ensuring you have the best experience possible with our reporting and that you are always the first to know the winning lottery numbers





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