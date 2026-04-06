Daily Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: R400,000 Jackpot and R99 Million Payday Up for Grabs

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Monday, April 6, 2026, have been revealed, with a R400,000 Daily Lotto jackpot. Excitement builds for the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on April 8, 2026, with a massive R99 million up for grabs. Learn how to play and check winning numbers. Includes news of Kaizer Chiefs' victory and upcoming power outages.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Monday, 6 April 2026 have been announced, offering players the chance to win a share of the Daily Lotto jackpot, estimated at R400,000. To participate and potentially realize your dreams, purchasing a ticket is essential. The lottery guarantees the distribution of the jackpot prize money, regardless of whether a player matches all five numbers, emphasizing the importance of participation for a chance at a win.

Furthermore, players can look forward to the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, offering a substantial R99-million PAYDAY. Players are encouraged to purchase their tickets promptly to avoid missing out on these significant opportunities. Tickets are available at various points of sale, including participating retailers, the National Lottery website at national lottery.co.za via computer or mobile site, the National Lottery Mobile App, and through participating banks such as FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. \Beyond the opportunity for financial gain, the National Lottery provides comprehensive support for winners of R50,000 and above. These winners receive complimentary trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisors. The winnings themselves are paid tax-free, directly into the winner's account, further enhancing the appeal of participating in the lottery. Detailed information regarding the closing times for lottery ticket sales and the verification of winning numbers is available on the National Lottery website. It is crucial to consult the official National Lottery website for confirmation of winning numbers, as it is the definitive source for accurate results. While every effort is made to provide timely and accurate results, the National Lottery website remains the primary resource for verifying the official winning numbers. \In addition to the lottery updates, other noteworthy events are also happening. City Power Johannesburg has announced scheduled power outages for Tuesday, 7 April 2026 and Wednesday, 8 April 2026. Sports enthusiasts will be interested to learn about a significant victory for the Kaizer Chiefs, with Maboe playing a crucial role in securing a 3-1 win over Orbit College. This win propelled the Kaizer Chiefs to third place on the Betway Premiership log. Moreover, sports fans can anticipate a series of schools rugby festivals scheduled to take place across the country during the Easter long weekend, with key fixtures planned. The South African is also hiring freelance writers and encourages you to follow them on Facebook for the latest local and international news





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