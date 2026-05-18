Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Winning Results for 18 May 2026

Access your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 18 May 2026. The winning numbers will appear below after the draw.

A total of R400 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 18 May 2026 .

If you are interested in playing, you can pick up a betslip in any lottery store. Entries cost R3 each, but you are allowed to play a max of R150, and you can play multiple boards. You can either pick your numbers or choose 'Quick Pick' to generate a random set. Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize.

The winning Daily Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw, usually within 10 minutes of the draw. If you do not sign your ticket and it goes missing, anyone can use it to claim the prize. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting. Good luck





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Daily Lotto Daily Lotto Plus Winning Results 18 May 2026 Pick Numbers Quick Pick R3 Entry Max R150 Play Multiple Boards Daily Lotto Numbers Ticket Details Prize Claim Google News Google Preferred Source

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