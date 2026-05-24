The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Sunday, 24 May 2026 will be announced today. The jackpot for the Daily Lotto stands at an estimated R300 000.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Sunday, 24 May 2026 will be announced today. The jackpot for the Daily Lotto stands at an estimated R300 000.

To win the jackpot, players must purchase a ticket. The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 23 May 2026 have been released. Winners can check their winning numbers on the National Lottery website. The website provides a secure and reliable platform to verify the results.

Players can also purchase tickets from participating retailers, online, or through the National Lottery Mobile App. The National Lottery offers various services to its winners, including free trauma counselling and financial advice. Winners who receive R50 000 or more will receive these services absolutely free. Winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's accounts.

The National Lottery encourages players to confirm the official winning numbers on their website. The website is the only source that can be used to 100% verify the results. Players are advised to always check the website for the latest results. The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus are popular games offered by the National Lottery.

Players can purchase tickets for these games at various retailers or online. The games offer a chance to win big prizes, and the National Lottery provides a secure and reliable platform to play. The National Lottery also offers various services to its winners, including free trauma counselling and financial advice. Winners who receive R50 000 or more will receive these services absolutely free.

Winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's accounts. The National Lottery encourages players to confirm the official winning numbers on their website. The website is the only source that can be used to 100% verify the results. Players are advised to always check the website for the latest results.

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus are popular games offered by the National Lottery. Players can purchase tickets for these games at various retailers or online. The games offer a chance to win big prizes, and the National Lottery provides a secure and reliable platform to play





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