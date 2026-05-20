A comprehensive guide to the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus for the 20th of May in 2026, including jackpot amounts, winning numbers, ticket requirements, and instructions for playing the game.

A total of R500 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 20 May 2026.

You can play a max of R150. Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select 'Quick Pick' to generate a random set. Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize.

If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize. You can add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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Daily Lotto Daily Lotto Plus Winning Numbers Jackpot Amounts Ticket Requirements Playing Instructions

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