Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results for 11 May 2026: R500 000 Jackpot Up for Grabs Tonight

This news provides information on winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 11 May 2026, with a total jackpot of R500 000 up for grabs. It also includes details on how to play the games and how to claim prizes.

A total of R500 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 11 May 2026.

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 11 May 2026: 1. Daily Lotto numbers: You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results. Pick up a betslip in any lottery store. Entries cost R3 each.

You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards. Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw. Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize.

If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize. Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select 'Quick Pick' to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daily Lotto Daily Lotto Plus R500 000 Jackpot Winning Numbers Play The Games Claim Prizes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results for Saturday, 9 May 2026The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 9 May 2026, with an estimated R400 000 jackpot for Daily Lotto and R3 million for Daily Lotto Plus 1, R3 million for Daily Lotto Plus 2, and R3,500 awarded to someone for undone braids.

Read more »

Lotto and Lotto Plus Results for Saturday, 9 May 2026The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 results for Saturday, 9 May 2026, including the estimated jackpot wins and how to play. Plus, details on the increased number of balls, odds, and prizes.

Read more »

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Sunday, 10 May 2026Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R350 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Read more »

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results for 13 May 2026This news provides Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for the draw conducted on 13 May 2026, along with requirements for purchasing tickets, participating, and claiming prizes.

Read more »