DA Wins 40.9% of Vote in Emfuleni Local Government Elections

The DA achieved a historic breakthrough in Emfuleni, securing 34 wards and 40.9% of the vote. This shift reduces ANC dominance as residents demand solutions to sewage and infrastructure failures.

The Democratic Alliance secured a historic political breakthrough in the Emfuleni Local Municipality during the recent local government elections. This victory marks a significant shift in the Vaal region, reducing the African National Congress's long-standing grip on power and altering the electoral landscape of Gauteng.

Electoral data confirms that the DA won 34 wards and captured 40.9% of the total vote across the municipality. This performance represents a historic high for the party in the area and signals a deepening dissatisfaction among residents with the current administration's handling of critical infrastructure and service delivery.

Also read ANC Wins 30% of 2026 Local Government Vote as Ramaphosa Offers to Resign

Core Electoral Mechanics and Results

The total municipal structure consists of 45 wards, making the DA's gain of 34 seats a substantial majority in terms of ward representation. Despite this ward success, the party requires the support of two or three coalition partners to assume control of the mayoral chain. Potential allies for these coalition talks include the Freedom Front Plus, the Patriotic Alliance, Active Citizens of South Africa, and ActionSA. This coalition strategy is essential for the DA to translate its electoral gains into actual executive power and policy implementation.

Chabalala's Stated Position on Governance

Mayoral candidate Kingsol Chabalala attributed the electoral success to years of persistent advocacy and the party's focus on exposing administrative failures. He stated that residents are tired of the chaos and have lost confidence in the ANC due to a lack of progress. Chabalala emphasized that the party's victory in Ward 28 in Beverley Hills and Ward 1 in Evaton demonstrated their ability to gain support in traditionally ANC-held townships. He argued that voters are hungry for a functioning municipality and have turned to the DA for reliable service delivery.

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Coalition Strategy and Service Delivery Plans

Chabalala expressed confidence that coalition negotiations would succeed, citing shared commitments to clean governance and infrastructure restoration. He pledged to transform Emfuleni into a corruption-free entity that employs qualified personnel and invests heavily in public works. The DA leader promised to prioritize the replacement of broken sewerage networks, which have created unhealthy living conditions for thousands of residents. He also vowed to address water leaks, potholes, and electricity supply issues while creating a business-friendly environment.

Impact on Vaal Residents and Infrastructure Crisis

Residents in areas such as Three Rivers, Boipatong, Evaton, and Sebokeng have endured severe consequences from crumbling infrastructure. Motlalepule Dimo was photographed unable to leave her home due to persistent sewage problems, highlighting the human cost of the municipal failure. Melody Tucker, a Three Rivers resident, noted that while change is necessary, repairs will take time due to the extent of the current administration's mismanagement. She expressed concern over children stepping in raw sewage and the health risks posed by spillages in both townships and suburbs.

Community Sentiment and Expectations for Reform

Paul Thukwane, a resident of Sebokeng, voted for the DA believing that the party offers a genuine opportunity for local economic growth and infrastructure repair. He expressed disappointment with the ANC, stating that they failed to deliver services and worked primarily for their own benefit. Thukwane emphasized the need for land and opportunities for businesspeople to grow. The collective sentiment across these communities indicates a strong demand for accountability and a functioning municipal system that addresses basic human needs.