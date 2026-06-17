DA to Hand Over Petition to Eskom Opposing Planned Power Cuts to Johannesburg

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will hand over a petition to Eskom on Wednesday, opposing planned power cuts to the City of Johannesburg. The DA has received over 4500 signatures in support of the petition and expects to hear Eskom's decision on the 24th of June. The DA's move is seen as a desperate attempt to prevent the power cuts from going ahead, and the party is urging Eskom to work with the city to find a solution.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will hand over a petition to Eskom on Wednesday, opposing planned power cuts to the City of Johannesburg . Last month, Eskom issued a notice of its intention to reduce, interrupt or terminate electricity supply to parts of Johannesburg over its outstanding debt of over R5 billion owed by the City and City Power.

DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson, Luyolo Mphithi, says this is not an issue that the residents have caused, but rather an issue caused by an ANC coalition that has failed to reach an arrangement with Eskom. The DA is urging residents not to be punished for the city's failure to settle its debt. The party has received over 4500 signatures in support of the petition and expects to hear Eskom's decision on the 24th of June.

In other news, six people were injured during EFF Youth Day celebrations. The incident occurred when a stampede broke out at the event. The EFF has yet to comment on the incident. The DA's petition to Eskom is part of a broader effort to address the city's debt crisis and ensure that residents are not unfairly penalized.

The party is calling on Eskom to reconsider its decision to implement power cuts and instead work with the city to find a solution. The DA's move comes as the city's residents are bracing for the impact of the planned power cuts, which are set to begin on Wednesday. The party's petition is a last-ditch effort to prevent the power cuts from going ahead, and the DA is urging Eskom to listen to the concerns of the residents.

The DA's petition is expected to be handed over to Eskom on Wednesday, and the party is hopeful that the utility will reconsider its decision. The DA's move is seen as a desperate attempt to prevent the power cuts from going ahead, and the party is urging Eskom to work with the city to find a solution. The DA's petition is a call to action for the residents of Johannesburg to come together and demand that their voices be heard.

The party is urging the residents to stand up for their rights and fight against the planned power cuts. The DA's move is a bold step in the fight against the city's debt crisis, and the party is hoping that Eskom will listen to the concerns of the residents. The DA's petition is expected to be a major talking point in the city's politics in the coming days, and the party is hoping that the utility will reconsider its decision.

The DA's move is a desperate attempt to prevent the power cuts from going ahead, and the party is urging Eskom to work with the city to find a solution. The DA's petition is a call to action for the residents of Johannesburg to come together and demand that their voices be heard. The party is urging the residents to stand up for their rights and fight against the planned power cuts.

The DA's move is a bold step in the fight against the city's debt crisis, and the party is hoping that Eskom will listen to the concerns of the residents. The DA's petition is expected to be a major talking point in the city's politics in the coming days, and the party is hoping that the utility will reconsider its decision.

The DA's move is a desperate attempt to prevent the power cuts from going ahead, and the party is urging Eskom to work with the city to find a solution. The DA's petition is a call to action for the residents of Johannesburg to come together and demand that their voices be heard. The party is urging the residents to stand up for their rights and fight against the planned power cuts





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Democratic Alliance Eskom Power Cuts Johannesburg Debt Crisis

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