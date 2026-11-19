The DA is prepared to sit in opposition in Johannesburg and Tshwane rather than accept coalition deals that sideline it, as the ANC offers ActionSA the mayoralties of both cities.

The Democratic Alliance says it is prepared to occupy opposition benches in Johannesburg and other Gauteng metros rather than accept coalition arrangements that sideline it from power.

The stance comes as negotiations between parties continue before council meetings next week. The DA is betting that differences over policy and governance could eventually fracture the grouping of parties negotiating to form administrations without it. One potential source of tension is immigration policy, with ActionSA and the EFF holding divergent positions on immigration enforcement, particularly in Tshwane. The party believes those differences could undermine the durability of an arrangement involving the ANC, EFF, MK Party and ActionSA.

Also read ActionSA increasingly leaning towards forming coalition partnership with ANC

DA opts for opposition in Gauteng metros

Rather than accept a deal that leaves it without meaningful influence, the DA is prepared to remain in opposition and wait for coalitions to come under pressure. The position comes as the DA finds itself on the back foot in negotiations. It received the largest share of votes in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but the ANC has offered ActionSA a more favourable arrangement involving the mayoralties of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

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That offer has complicated the DA's efforts to secure governing agreements in Gauteng's three biggest metropolitan municipalities. DA sources say the party is prepared to take up opposition positions if negotiations fail to produce an outcome it can accept before councils convene next week. The DA had preferred an arrangement with either the ANC or ActionSA, or both, to govern the metros.

However, negotiations between the ANC and other parties have raised the prospect of the DA being excluded despite its electoral performance. One DA source close to the negotiations said: ANC offered ActionSA two metros, which is simply something we could not do. Reports that Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille had conceded defeat in the negotiations were rejected by DA Federal Council chair Ashor Sarupen. Sarupen said: We are continuing with negotiations with all parties.

This is not true. He also indicated that Zille's earlier comments about possibly taking up an opposition position do not represent an official decision by the party. The negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of a fragmented electoral outcome in Gauteng, where no party secured an outright majority in the three metros. That has given smaller parties leverage in determining who governs, despite the DA receiving the highest number of votes in each municipality.

Election results and council seats in Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, the DA won 34.8% of the vote and 91 council seats, making it the largest party. The ANC finished second with 64 seats, while ActionSA secured 42. The EFF won 17 seats and the MK Party 15. The result means the DA has the largest representation in the council, but it cannot govern alone.

It needs support from other parties to secure the mayoralty and form an administration. ActionSA has become a key player in the negotiations. ActionSA's objections to Zille as the DA's mayoral candidate have complicated efforts to reach an agreement between the two parties. The ANC reportedly offered ActionSA the mayoralties of Johannesburg and Tshwane while retaining control of Ekurhuleni.

The situation highlights an important distinction in South Africa's local government system: winning the most votes does not automatically mean winning control of a municipality. Voters elect councillors, and those councillors must then elect a mayor and establish the municipal leadership. Where no party has a majority, parties negotiate to secure the numbers needed to govern.

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That means a party can receive more votes than its rivals but still find itself in opposition if other parties combine to form a majority. For DA supporters, the prospect of exclusion from the executive despite its electoral performance may be frustrating. But the votes have not disappeared. The DA's 91 Johannesburg councillors will still represent the party in council, participate in debates, scrutinise the administration and vote on municipal decisions.

Coalition negotiations and local government power

Opposition parties also have an important oversight role, including holding the mayor and municipal executive accountable. The Gauteng coalition negotiations raise difficult questions about how voters' choices translate into political power. A vote determines the number of seats a party receives. It does not, however, guarantee that party the mayoralty or control of the municipal administration.

Coalition agreements are part of the proportional representation system, particularly in councils where no party has an outright majority. Besides Gauteng, the DA is moving towards an agreement in Nelson Mandela Bay, where it secured a majority. It has also reached coalition agreements in Beaufort West and the Central Karoo with the Karoo Democratic Force, the People's Movement for Change and the Community First Party, also known as Pik and Graaf. The Johannesburg result illustrates the broader challenge clearly.

Future of coalition governments in municipalities

The DA received the largest share of the vote, but its ability to govern depends on whether it can find partners willing to support its mayoral candidate and proposed administration. The final outcome of the negotiations will determine who governs the city. But even if the DA ends up on the opposition benches, its voters will still have elected councillors to represent them.

The bigger question is whether coalition governments can translate election results into stable administrations that deliver on issues voters care about, including water, electricity, roads, housing and municipal finances.