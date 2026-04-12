DA Shifts Focus from Criticism to Solutions, Aiming for 2029 Dominance

The Democratic Alliance is changing its strategy, moving away from solely criticizing the ANC and toward offering practical solutions while working within the GNU. This change is meant to prepare the party for government and to gain more votes, aiming to become the biggest party by 2029. They are focusing on socio-economic issues and strengthening relationships with traditional leaders, while also addressing things such as online gambling, student funding and rural party structures.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is undergoing a significant strategic shift, moving away from its traditional role as a staunch critic of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) towards a more proactive stance as a party of government. This transformation is driven by the DA's involvement in the Government of National Unity ( GNU ) and its ambition to become the leading political force in South Africa by 2029.

The DA’s head of policy stated there’s now a recognition within the party that mere criticism of the ANC is insufficient; instead, the DA must present practical, implementable alternatives to garner voter support. This involves developing robust, evidence-based policy proposals, thereby equipping the party with the capacity to govern effectively and enact meaningful change.\The shift in focus has led the DA to prioritize socio-economic issues and internal organizational matters, as demonstrated during its recent federal congress. While economic policy, a longstanding DA focus, received less attention this time, the party believes its key economic proposals are already being implemented within the GNU framework. The DA is actively pushing for fiscal responsibility, controlling debt, and addressing issues like ghost employees, highlighting its influence in areas such as inflation targeting, transport, logistics, and energy. The party is making significant inroads in the GNU on the economic front. Beyond economics, the DA is also working to strengthen ties with traditional leadership institutions, a move aimed at broadening its appeal and addressing the concerns of rural communities. The party resolved to establish a special committee to improve relations with traditional leaders, recognizing their dissatisfaction with the ruling party and focusing on addressing service delivery challenges and lack of rural development. The party has had positive engagements and it believes if it can address issues affecting the traditional leadership sector, it will make a difference.\Further, the DA congress saw discussions on several key socio-economic policy areas. The DA advocates for stricter regulations on online gambling and expanded student funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to combat the rising cost of living. Conversely, the congress rejected a proposal to introduce civic education in primary schools, citing concerns about politicizing the basic education system. These decisions underscore the party's focus on areas where it believes it can make a tangible impact and resonate with voters. Solly Msimanga, a prominent figure within the party, is also campaigning to rebuild rural party structures if elected as the DA federal chairperson, a testament to the party's commitment to expanding its reach and influence across all sectors of South African society. The DA wants the government to take note of the above and is determined to make a difference in society. This strategy highlights the DA's evolving approach and its efforts to position itself as a credible alternative to the ANC, with the goal of becoming the dominant political force in the coming years





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Democratic Alliance DA ANC Government Of National Unity GNU Policy Traditional Leadership Socio-Economic Issues South Africa

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