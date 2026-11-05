DA wins outright majority in four Western Cape councils, 13 hung councils recorded

The DA has secured outright control of Bergrivier, Swartland, Cederberg and Drakenstein, while 13 of 17 completed Western Cape councils are hung. The City of Cape Town is expected to be the last municipality finalised.

The Democratic Alliance has secured outright majority control of at least four of the 24 local municipalities in the Western Cape, while 13 hung councils have been recorded across the province after vote counting and declaration was concluded in at least 17 local councils by 6pm on Thursday.

DA Leads Province with Outright Majorities

The DA is also leading in the province and in the City of Cape Town, according to the latest results from the Electoral Commission of South Africa. Western Cape IEC Chief Micheal Hendrickse said there were at least 13 hung councils in the province at that time, meaning they would have to be governed by coalition arrangements.

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He said there are 17 councils that have been completed, of which four are outright majorities, so there are 13 so far across the province. The four councils where the DA can govern without the support of any other party are Bergrivier, Swartland, Cederberg and Drakenstein. The party has also secured Hessequa. The outcome puts the DA in a strong position in several municipalities outside the Cape Town metro.

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The IEC has captured and audited 65% of the 4,040 result slips in the Western Cape. The City of Cape Town is expected to be the last municipality to be finalised because of the volume of votes that still need to be captured and audited. By 17h30, the DA had secured 54% of the vote in the province, with the ANC trailing at 13.85% and the Patriotic Alliance at 10.1%.

Cape Town Metro Results Underway

In the City of Cape Town, the DA is leading with more than 60% of the vote, but only 36% of the vote had so far been tallied at that stage. The DA earlier declared that it was on course to win Cape Town with an outright majority, based on its analysis and projections after the declaration of results at midday.

Hendrickse said counting had been completed at voting stations across the province, with the process now moving to the capturing and auditing of results. He said that in ward 91 in Khayelitsha, a team had to be sent because it was taking too long to get the results, and the team had to go there and check what was happening.

But for the rest, all the counting has been completed and the province is now at the stage of capturing, auditing and scanning. He emphasised that all counting had taken place at voting stations, with results determined through duplicate results slips signed by party agents. One copy is left behind, and the other is brought together with other security material to local offices, where they are then verified first.

Mixed Outcomes Across Municipalities

Several municipalities have completed their counting processes, with results showing a mix of outright party leads and councils where no party secured a majority. In Prince Albert, the Patriotic Alliance secured five seats, the DA four and the ANC one, giving the PA an early morning outright win.

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The PA is also the leading party in the Laingsburg municipality, where it will have to form a coalition to govern, with only a percentage separating it from the DA and ANC, which were neck and neck. In the Langebaan area, ActionSA secured three seats, matching the DA's three, while the ANC won two seats. The People's Movement for Change and the PA secured one seat each.

In Oudtshoorn, the DA secured 10 seats, the ANC five, the PA three and the Freedom Front Plus three. In Kannaland, ICOSA secured three seats, matching the DA's three, while the Karoo Independent Party and the ANC secured one seat each. In Swellendam, the DA and ANC each secured four seats. In Knysna, the DA secured nine seats, the ANC four, the PA two, while the SACP, PMC and EFF each secured one seat.

PA Secures Prince Albert Council

Hendrickse said results from Saldanha Bay on the West Coast showed that no party had secured an outright majority, despite the DA and PA emerging as the largest parties in their respective municipalities. The number of hung councils continues to grow, currently standing at 13 of the 25 councils in the Western Cape.

The DA has kept a close watch on Garden Route municipalities where it has always been touch and go, and it has had to concede the small, rural municipality of Prince Albert to the Patriotic Alliance. With the DA's retention of the Cape Town metro all but a done deal, the party is now closely watching how many other municipalities it can add to its tally.

Other than the DA, the Patriotic Alliance is the only party so far to take outright control of a council, with its win in Prince Albert.