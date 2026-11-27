Retief Odendaal has returned as Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor after the DA won 53 of 120 council seats. He pledged to prioritise economic growth, job creation and the metro's financial recovery.

Retief Odendaal has returned as executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay after the DA-led coalition secured control of the metro. Odendaal received 63 votes against the PA's Bradley Murray, who received 55 votes.

One ballot was spoilt. He pledged to prioritise economic growth, job creation and the municipality's financial recovery as the metro faces mounting financial pressures. His election marks a return to the mayoral office he previously held from September 2022 until he was removed through a motion of no confidence in May 2023. In his inaugural address, Odendaal warned that the municipality was heading towards a serious financial crisis.

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Odendaal Calls For Professionalising Administration And Reducing Red Tape

He said its cash reserves had declined by nearly R3bn over the past three financial years. He called for professionalising the municipal administration. He said infrastructure investment, repairs and maintenance would be central to the municipality's recovery, arguing that economic growth was necessary to address unemployment and poverty. He called for a more business-friendly environment, saying the metro needed to reduce unnecessary red tape and create conditions in which businesses could establish themselves, expand and employ more people.

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Job creation through economic growth must be our No 1 priority, he said. He added that this would require sound infrastructure, a financially sustainable municipality and the capacity to implement infrastructure programmes. Odendaal also said the municipality needed political stability and co-operation across party lines, adding that residents' trust would have to be earned through action.

Odendaal's return follows the DA's emergence as the largest party in the metro in the November 4 local government elections, winning 53 of the 120 council seats. The ANC finished second with 32 seats, while the EFF won seven. The DA secured a coalition agreement with the FF Plus, United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, ACDP and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania. The Democratic Movement also indicated its support for the coalition, giving the grouping 64 seats and the numbers to govern.

Coalition Partners Pledge To Address Political Instability And Municipal Finances

The coalition agreement was reached after negotiations between parties, with the partners pledging to address political instability, municipal finances and deteriorating services. The DA won both the mayor's seat and the speaker's chair in Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday. Councillors returned Odendaal to the post he lost in 2023. The metro's inaugural council meeting resumed at the Ernest Swanepoel Hall in Despatch.

Odendaal beat Murray by eight votes according to the current report, while the new source says he won 63 to 55 with one spoilt ballot. The DA's Marshall von Buchenroder won the speaker's chair by six votes, taking 62 to the EFF's Sinawo Thambo's 56. In a joint statement on Tuesday, the coalition partners said they intended to govern together for five years.

They said their first priorities were to stabilise water and electricity supplies, tackle sewage spills and catch up on basic maintenance. The coalition agreement was signed on Monday by the DA, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party and Pan Africanist Congress. The Democratic Movement also backed the grouping.

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Odendaal Announces He Is No Longer The Has Been Mayor

In his inaugural address, Odendaal said: It is the single biggest honour of my life to stand before you today as the duly elected executive mayor of our beloved Nelson Mandela Bay. He said he had often introduced himself as the has-been mayor. Today, thanks to the faith and trust that the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and our coalition partners have placed in me, I am proud to announce that I am no longer the has-been mayor, he said.

Northern Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk was elected in his place after Odendaal was removed in May 2023. Van Niekerk's time as mayor was marked by motions of no confidence, a string of scandals and fights inside his own party. In October 2023, a faction of the National Alliance announced that his party membership had been terminated, after which the then speaker declared his council seat vacant.

Odendaal Becomes Seventh Mayor Since ANC Lost Majority In 2016

Van Niekerk challenged the decision in the Gqeberha High Court, which allowed him to stay on as mayor. He resigned in October 2024, with his deputy, the ANC's Babalwa Lobishe, taking over the mayor's office while he became her deputy. Odendaal is the seventh person to serve as mayor since the ANC lost its majority in the metro in 2016, not counting an acting mayor. His successor, the UDM's Mongameli Bobani, was removed the following year.

The coalition now faces the task of stabilising the metro's finances, improving services and delivering on pledges of economic growth and job creation.