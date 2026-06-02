DA's Inclusivity Questioned as Flip-Flopping MP Returns

The return of MP Liam Jacobs to the DA after his brief stint with the PA has reignited debates about the party's commitment to non-white members, with many doubting his motives and the DA's ability to provide genuine representation.

The recent political journey of Liam Jacobs , an MP who first left the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the Patriotic Front (PA) and has now returned to the DA, has ignited a firestorm of debate about the party's commitment to inclusivity and its treatment of non-white members.

Jacobs' flip-flopping has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning his principles and the sincerity of his return. The episode has revived longstanding concerns among coloured and black members about whether they truly have a meaningful place within the DA's leadership structures. Observers note that while Jacobs may now have a literal seat at the table, his metaphorical plate may remain empty, reflecting a deeper problem of representation and influence that the party continues to struggle with.

The DA's image as a party run by and for white South Africans persists, despite its repeated attempts to rebrand itself as a truly diverse organization. This perception is not easily dismissed, as it is rooted in the experiences of many coloured and black members who feel marginalized within the party. The return of Jacobs, who had loudly complained about racism within the DA, now appears to some as a opportunistic move rather than a principled stand.

His narrative highlights the internal tensions and the challenge the DA faces in presenting a united, inclusive front. Many are asking whether the party can genuinely transform its internal culture and power dynamics to reflect the diversity of South African society. The incident underscores the broader issue of whether political parties in South Africa have truly moved beyond their historical racial bases, or if superficial changes mask deeper continuities in who holds real power.

For coloured members, the question of their seat at the table is not just about symbolic inclusion but about having a substantive voice in policy decisions and party strategy. The DA's leadership must confront these doubts head-on if it hopes to build a broad-based coalition that can compete effectively in a diverse democracy. The episode serves as a reminder that political credibility is not only about winning elections but also about maintaining integrity and consistency in one's principles and actions





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democratic Alliance Liam Jacobs Patriotic Front Inclusivity Coloured Voters South Africa Politics Party Defection Racial Representation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KZN Hawks boss Leseja Senona returns to Madlanga Commission - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.The Madlanga Commission returns to the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College following a two-week recess

Read more »

Liam Jacobs returns to the DA: A political journey in one yearIn a surprising twist in South African politics, Liam Jacobs has rejoined the Democratic Alliance (DA) after just over a year with the Patriotic Alliance (PA):

Read more »

DA welcomes Liam Jacobs back after brief stint with Patriotic AllianceHill-Lewis said Jacobs's return to the DA signified the kind of party they were building.

Read more »

Liam Jacobs Returns to DA, Urges South Africans to Join Opposition PartyFormer DA MP Liam Jacobs rejoins the Democratic Alliance after a stint with the Patriotic Alliance, citing constitutional values and a commitment to defeating the ANC. He criticizes patronage politics and expresses hope that the DA will become South Africa's largest party.

Read more »

Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana elected chair of Phala Phala impeachment committeeParliament’s newly formed Phala Phala Impeachment Committee has elected Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as its chairperson after he secured 19 votes against ATM MP Dr Wonderboy Mahlatsi’s 12.

Read more »