DA's Historic Win in Gauteng Township Ward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) made history by winning its first township ward in Gauteng, edging the African National Congress (ANC) in Evaton West, Emfuleni, just next to Johannesburg and Orange Farm. The ANC, on the other hand, maintained its dominance in Mafikeng (Mmabatho), North West.

The DA pulled off a historic first by winning its first Gauteng township ward , edging the ANC in Evaton West , Emfuleni , right on the edge of Johannesburg next to Orange Farm .

While the ANC lost significant ground in Emfuleni, it was business as usual as it posted an emphatic win in Mafikeng (Mmabatho), North West. The DA's victory in Evaton West was attributed to its strong performance in the Water in the Wilderness Ministries district, where it managed 144 more votes than the ANC.

The ANC's decline in support was also observed in Mafikeng, where it maintained its stronghold but saw a slight decrease in vote share compared to the previous election





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Democratic Alliance African National Congress Gauteng Township Ward Evaton West Emfuleni Johannesburg Orange Farm Mafikeng North West

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