South Gauteng High Court halts Helen Zille from repeating specific corruption claims against Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters pending defamation trial outcome.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has issued an urgent interdict preventing Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille from repeating specific corruption allegations against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. This legal intervention comes while the defamation lawsuit filed by Malema and the EFF awaits final determination, ensuring that the controversial statements cannot be disseminated further during the pending legal proceedings.

Interdict Details and Judicial Reasoning

The judgment, delivered by Judge Senyatsi on Friday, November 27, 2026, responded to an urgent application brought by Malema and the EFF. The court sought to balance the parties' rights while the case prepares for a full trial. The interdict specifically targets the repetition of allegations implying that Malema improperly influenced municipal decisions during Herman Mashaba's tenure as mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

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Judge Senyatsi emphasized that the current urgent proceedings are not a trial to determine whether defamation actually occurred or whether Zille's allegations are factually true. Those determinations must wait for a full trial where oral evidence can be heard and witnesses cross-examined. The immediate judicial task was to assess whether Malema's rights to dignity and reputation required interim protection against the continued repetition of these serious claims.

The court found that the allegations, which suggested Malema had captured City Power, dictated municipal fleet tenders for companies allegedly linked to him, and instructed the appointment of the anti-corruption unit head, constituted serious criminal conduct. Judge Senyatsi noted that such statements would plainly lower Malema in the estimation of right-thinking members of society, warranting immediate protection of his reputation until the merits of the case can be fully adjudicated.

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Dispute Origins and Election Context

The legal dispute stems from an interview Zille gave on November 8, 2026, shortly after the announcement of final results from the November 4 local government elections. During this interview, Zille alleged that former mayor Herman Mashaba allowed Malema to dictate major decisions, capture City Power, and influence the municipal fleet tender for personal benefit.

Zille further alleged that Mashaba instructed the appointment of Shadrack Sibiya as head of the City's anti-corruption unit at Malema's behest. She claimed this appointment was made because Mashaba needed the EFF's support to remain in power, directly linking Malema to municipal governance and procurement processes. These statements formed the basis of the legal action initiated by the EFF leadership.

Malema vehemently denied the allegations, arguing they portrayed him as a corrupt political leader who had captured a municipal entity and manipulated procurement processes for personal benefit. His legal team sent a letter of demand on November 9, 2026, calling on Zille to retract the statements, apologize, and undertake not to repeat them. Zille subsequently maintained in a Newsroom Afrika interview that her allegations were true and she would stand by them in court.

Evidence Scrutiny and Freedom of Expression

The judgment addressed Zille's reliance on freedom of political expression, particularly given the politically sensitive period following the local government elections and amid coalition negotiations. Judge Senyatsi acknowledged that political debate in a democracy should be robust and that politicians must tolerate harsh criticism. However, the court found that freedom of expression did not grant politicians immunity to make factual allegations of corruption against their opponents without basis.

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The judgment highlighted that the distinction between political comment and factual allegations of corruption is central to the case. Zille remained free to criticize Malema, the EFF, Mashaba's administration, and the coalition arrangements in Johannesburg. The restrictions were narrowly limited to the specific allegations of improper conduct identified in the application, preserving space for legitimate political discourse while protecting against unsubstantiated criminal accusations.

Court Findings on Key Allegations

The court paid particular attention to Zille's allegation that Malema instructed Mashaba to appoint Shadrack Sibiya as head of the City's anti-corruption unit. During the November 8 interview, Zille suggested she had personally objected to the appointment and that Mashaba told her it was the price of retaining political power. However, in her answering affidavit, Zille acknowledged she did not know at the time that Malema had influenced Sibiya's appointment.

Zille stated she only came to understand Malema's alleged role after the appointment, based on Sibiya's relationship with him and actions she believed were intended to protect Malema and the EFF. The court also noted that Zille had referred Mashaba's former chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, to then-DA public representative Glynnis Breytenbach for recommendations. Breytenbach recommended Sibiya, among others, in an email dated September 22, 2016, describing him as a competent investigator.

Judge Senyatsi found that the evidence presented by Zille did not establish that Malema had instructed Mashaba to make the appointment. The judge clarified that irregularities allegedly surrounding the recruitment process did not establish who had requested the appointment. This finding underscored the lack of direct evidence linking Malema to the specific hiring decision, reinforcing the court's decision to restrict the repetition of these unproven claims.