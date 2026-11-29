Tertuis Simmers re-elected unopposed as Western Cape DA leader at the party congress. Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines Operation Close the Gap strategy to narrow vote gaps.

The Democratic Alliance reaffirmed its leadership structure and strategic direction on Saturday, 28 November, during its Western Cape Congress at Century City. Tertuis Simmers secured a unanimous vote to remain as the provincial leader without facing any opposition, solidifying the party's internal unity ahead of future electoral challenges. This leadership consolidation coincides with broader party initiatives aimed at addressing significant political deficits across the province.

Operation Close the Gap Strategy Details

Democratic Alliance national leader Geordin Hill-Lewis launched Operation Close the Gap during the congress to address the substantial electoral deficit between his party and the African National Congress. The initiative targets a specific gap of approximately 908,000 votes that hindered the DA from securing a national mandate in the recent local government elections. Hill-Lewis emphasized that this effort requires the party to extend services equally to all residents, regardless of their previous voting preferences, thereby bridging the divide through inclusive governance.

Also read Tertius Simmers re-elected Western Cape DA leader unopposed

Hill-Lewis Criticizes Coalition Motivations

Hill-Lewis drew a sharp contrast between the Democratic Alliance and other political entities regarding their approach to governance and coalitions. He stated that coalitions in Gauteng are formed for what they can get rather than what they can give, characterizing other governments as being primarily focused on access to resources and corruption networks. He argued that the DA serves as a counter to this behavior by committing to stop all access to such corrupt networks and by focusing on giving back to communities through competent administration.

New Provincial Leadership Positions

The congress resulted in a clear appointment of new provincial officers to support Simmers in his leadership role. Carl Pophaim assumed the position of provincial deputy leader, a role previously held by Hill-Lewis. Jaco Londt was elected as the provincial chairperson, while Anton Bredell, Ricardo Mackenzie, and Shaun August were chosen as provincial vice-chairpersons. These appointments reflect a structured effort to strengthen the party's operational capacity at the provincial level.

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Knysna Coalition Stability Plans

In Knysna, newly elected Mayor Levael Davis announced the formation of a coalition agreement between the Democratic Alliance, the Freedom Plus Plus (FF Plus), and the Knysna Civic Alliance (KCA). This coalition collectively holds 11 of the 21 seats in the municipal council, with the DA securing nine seats and the African National Congress holding four. Davis emphasized the need for stability to attract competent officials, citing respect and good faith as fundamental principles for the five-year term.

Bitou Mayor Addresses Systemic Issues

Jessica Kamkam was re-elected as the mayor of Bitou on Thursday, 26 November, following a coalition agreement with the FF Plus and the Plett Democratic Congress. She stated that her administration has been working hard to address systemic issues within the municipal government and is implementing new systems to correct previous weaknesses. The re-election marks a return to her executive mayoral post, with a focus on improving service delivery for the community through structured administrative reforms.