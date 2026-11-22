The Democratic Alliance submits a written stability framework to the ANC, proposing shared leadership across 137 hung municipalities with the IFP and ANC to ensure local government stability.

The Democratic Alliance has officially submitted a comprehensive coalition framework to the African National Congress, proposing a structured sharing of power across 137 hung municipalities. This initiative, designated as a stability framework, aims to establish predictable and cooperative local government administrations by pairing the ANC with the DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party. The proposal explicitly details how mayoral positions and council leadership would be distributed among these three political entities to prevent recurring political instability.

National Coalition Framework Details

The core of the DA's proposal outlines specific allocations for mayoral leadership across the country's most significant municipalities. Under this arrangement, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA would take 24 mayoralties, and the IFP would assume control of 20 municipalities. These figures are subject to final agreement with the IFP, which is essential for the plan to succeed in KwaZulu-Natal. The framework is built on the principle that the largest party within a specific coalition agreement should provide the executive leadership for that municipality.

Also read DA proposes confidence-and-supply arrangement to ActionSA for stable government in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

This distribution model is designed to ensure that the party with the strongest support among the cooperating groups leads the administration. For instance, where the ANC holds the strongest position within a local coalition, it would provide the mayor. The same logic applies to the DA and IFP in their respective areas of strength. The document specifies that this framework applies to 137 hung municipalities nationwide, targeting areas where no single party has secured an outright majority.

Rejection by ActionSA and Metro Negotiations

While the national proposal focuses on broad cooperation with the ANC and IFP, it comes amidst unresolved tensions in Gauteng's metropolitan areas. ActionSA has rejected a separate confidence-and-supply offer from the DA, which would have seen the smaller party support DA mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without participating in the actual administrations. This rejection highlights the complexity of forming stable coalitions in the province, where multiple parties are vying for influence over key economic hubs.

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The DA's national letter, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, was signed by DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen. It was submitted in writing on Friday, 20 November, following a negotiating meeting between the two major parties. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis published the letter publicly on Sunday, revealing that the DA had not yet received a formal response from the ANC leadership. The timing of this proposal coincides with ongoing negotiations that have failed to produce immediate results for the three major metros in Gauteng.

Provincial Distribution and Excluded Parties

The proposed allocations are spread across various provinces, reflecting the political landscape and negotiation outcomes in each region. In Gauteng, the DA has allocated itself the mayoralties in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, and Emfuleni. Conversely, the ANC would lead Lesedi, Merafong, and Rand West. In KwaZulu-Natal, the DA has allocated itself the mayoralties of eThekwini and Msunduzi, while the IFP would lead 20 municipalities. This distribution is intended to extend the province's existing Government of Provincial Unity model to local government levels.

In the Eastern Cape, the ANC would lead 11 of the 13 municipalities listed, with the DA allocated Nelson Mandela Bay and Dr Beyers Naudé. Notably, the allocation table assigns no mayoralties to the MK party, the Patriotic Alliance, or the Service Delivery Party, despite their participation in municipal coalition negotiations elsewhere. The DA argues that this exclusion is necessary to focus on stable, workable coalitions rather than fragmented arrangements that have historically undermined service delivery.

Operational Models and Oversight Mechanisms

The framework proposes exploring different models of collaboration, ranging from confidence-and-supply arrangements to co-governance where conditions are suitable. The DA identifies confidence-and-supply as its preferred model for these partnerships. Under this arrangement, the party-allocated executive leadership takes responsibility for the mayoralty, mayoral committee, and municipal administration. The supporting partner remains outside the executive unless otherwise agreed upon.

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The supporting party would facilitate the election of the agreed mayor and commit to backing lawful and financially sustainable municipal budgets. A key provision is that parties would agree not to support motions of no confidence intended to destabilize an administration, except in circumstances provided for in the agreement. Both parties would retain their independent political identities and policy positions, with the supporting party preferably taking on a stronger legislative oversight role.

Future Steps and Implementation Strategy

The DA's framework identifies 19 municipalities where the ANC and South African Communist Party already have a majority. It suggests these should be taken off the negotiating table to allow the ANC to form stable arrangements with its traditional alliance partners. This move is intended to streamline negotiations and focus resources on the 137 hung municipalities where instability is most acute. The proposal also emphasizes the necessity of including the IFP to ensure stability in KwaZulu-Natal.

To oversee the implementation of this framework, the DA proposes establishing a two-party national political mechanism. This body would monitor the cooperation between the DA, ANC, and IFP to ensure adherence to the stability goals. The framework aims to address political instability, repeated changes of mayors, and fragmented governing arrangements, which the DA argues have severely undermined public confidence in local government. The success of this initiative depends on the ANC's willingness to engage with these specific terms and the IFP's final acceptance of its allocated positions.