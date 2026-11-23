The DA offers the ANC a five-year stability framework to govern 137 municipalities, escalating tensions with ActionSA in Gauteng over power sharing and coalition structures.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp highlighted the complex dynamics surrounding the Democratic Alliance (DA) proposal to the African National Congress (ANC) regarding municipal governance. The DA has initiated a strategic dialogue with the ANC, aiming to stabilize hung municipalities across South Africa as coalition tensions intensify with ActionSA in Gauteng. This development marks a significant shift in local political strategies, potentially reshaping the governance landscape in key metropolitan areas.

Municipal Stability Framework Details

The Democratic Alliance has formally presented the African National Congress with a comprehensive five-year stability framework. This proposal is designed to establish stable government structures in 137 municipalities nationwide where no single party achieved an electoral majority. The initiative is based on a confidence-and-supply model, which seeks to reduce political instability and ensure consistent service delivery in these critical local government entities.

Also read DA proposes ANC and IFP coalition deal for 137 hung municipalities

Under this proposed structure, one party would support the mayoral and speaker candidates of another party. This arrangement guarantees the tenure of the appointed officials against motions of no confidence, providing a layer of security for the administration. However, the framework allows the supported party to appoint other key positions from within its own ranks, maintaining internal party control over specific administrative functions.

Geordin Hill-Lewis on National Priorities

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis stated that the party made this offer because the challenges facing these cities are too serious to allow personality disputes or historical grievances to determine the future of millions of residents. He emphasized that forming stable, working governments should take precedence over past conflicts. The DA aims to prioritize the welfare of citizens over internal political drama that has often stalled local governance progress in recent years.

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Hill-Lewis argued that historical grievances and personal disputes have historically hindered effective administration in many municipalities. By proposing this framework, the DA intends to move beyond these distractions and focus on practical governance solutions. The goal is to create an environment where residents benefit from consistent and reliable local government services without the disruption of frequent leadership changes.

ActionSA Criticism and Rejection

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Mmusi Maimane has strongly criticized the DA's approach, particularly regarding its interactions in Gauteng. Maimane claimed that ActionSA sent the DA a proposal to share power in Gauteng, but the DA responded with a last-minute counter-proposal. He described this counter-proposal as cooked and driven by an attempt to garner public sympathy rather than genuine negotiation. Maimane asserted that the DA's proposal sought to lock ActionSA out of both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni entirely.

According to Maimane, this approach was insulting and did not deserve a formal response from his party. He reaffirmed that ActionSA's mandate is clear: if a coalition does not serve the interests of their voters, they will not participate. This stance highlights the deep rift between the two opposition parties and complicates efforts to form a unified front against the ruling ANC in major urban centers. The rejection of the DA's proposal by ActionSA signals a continued fragmentation in the opposition landscape.

Analyst Views on Coalition Dynamics

Political analyst Piet Croucamp suggested there was a good reason Helen Zille broke up the previous coalitions in Johannesburg. He pointed out that ActionSA had previously stated they would not enter a coalition with a party not committed to rooting out corruption. Croucamp noted the contradiction of ActionSA later engaging with the ANC, Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe party, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) while calling themselves principled. This observation underscores the fluid nature of political alliances and the accusations of hypocrisy that often accompany them.

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Political analyst Daniel Silke added that politics of grievance and resentment are playing out over and above serving the voters in Gauteng. He expressed concern that the majority is holding broader Gauteng to a random as political parties fight for power. Silke warned that this internal conflict poses a danger to the broader government of national unity. He fears the GNU could be undermined if the DA is shut out of the metro governments in Gauteng, which are critical to the national political balance.

Impact on Government of National Unity

Silke indicated that the personal grievances ActionSA holds against the DA will make a GNU on a local level impossible. He noted that it is not just ActionSA who need to decide who they are going to cooperate with; the DA has a much larger national footprint than ActionSA. Consequently, the DA could offer the ANC a much more constructive role across the country. This perspective suggests that the DA is positioning itself as a more viable partner for the ANC at the national level due to its broader reach and resources.

A constructive approach between the DA and ANC could also push the ANC to reconfigure the governing metros with or without ActionSA. This potential shift in alliance dynamics could have far-reaching implications for local governance in South Africa. The outcome of these negotiations will likely determine the stability and effectiveness of municipal services in the country's most populous regions. Residents and businesses alike are watching these developments closely, as political stability is directly linked to economic growth and service delivery.