DA Projects Metropolitan Dominance in Tshwane and Cape Town During Local Elections

eNCA projects the DA securing top votes in Cape Town and Tshwane while the ANC loses majority in Buffalo City and trails in Ekurhuleni during local government elections.

The Democratic Alliance is projected to secure the largest share of the electoral vote in the City of Cape Town, marking a significant early indication of its performance in the national local government elections. This projection was confirmed by eNCA at 7am based on the results available and their analysis of the voting data at that time. The outcome suggests a strong hold on this major metropolitan hub for the opposition party.

DA Leads In Tshwane Metro Results

eNCA projected that the Democratic Alliance will secure the largest chunk of the electoral vote in Tshwane Metro with between 33 and 37 percent of the total vote. This projection was issued at 1pm based on the results available and eNCA's analysis of the voting data. The data indicates a robust performance for the DA in this Gauteng municipality, positioning them as the leading force in the region.

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ANC Trails In Ekurhuleni Metro

The African National Congress is projected to finish behind the Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni Metro, where the DA is expected to capture between 27 and 31 percent of the vote. This projection was made by eNCA at 11am based on the results available and their analysis of the voting data. The ANC is projected to secure between 20 and 24 percent, placing them in second position behind the DA in this critical economic hub.

UDM Challenges ANC In Buffalo City

While the African National Congress is projected to win the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, it will lose its absolute majority control. eNCA projects the ANC will receive between 40 and 44 percent of the vote in this Eastern Cape municipality. The party faces stiff competition from Bantu Holomisa's United Democratic Movement, which is projected to capture between 15 and 19 percent of the vote.

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DA Secures Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

The Democratic Alliance is also projected to win the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, further expanding its metropolitan footprint across South Africa. This projection aligns with the early trends seen in Cape Town and Tshwane, suggesting a coordinated shift in voter preference in key urban centers. The results reflect the evolving political landscape as early voting data comes to light.

Impact On Local Governance Structure

These projections highlight a fragmented political environment where no single party holds a clean sweep of major metros. The loss of majority in Buffalo City will likely require coalition negotiations for stable governance. Meanwhile, strong showings for the Democratic Alliance in Cape Town, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay may empower opposition voices in national legislative discussions.