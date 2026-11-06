DA Projected to Lead Major South African Metro Elections

New eNCA projections show the Democratic Alliance leading in Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg, while the ANC holds Mangaung and the MK Party leads eThekwini.

The Democratic Alliance is projected to secure the largest share of the vote in the City of Cape Town, marking a significant development in the ongoing municipal elections across South Africa. These early projections, based on data available as of 7am, indicate that the opposition party is set to retain control over one of the country's most critical economic hubs. The analysis relies on initial voting results and statistical modeling to forecast the final outcomes in major metropolitan areas. This early lead establishes the Democratic Alliance as a dominant force in the Western Cape region during this electoral cycle.

Democratic Alliance Gains in Gauteng Municipalities

The Democratic Alliance is also projected to win the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, extending its regional influence beyond the Cape into the Eastern Cape. In the broader Gauteng province, the party is forecasting strong performances in two of the three metropolitan municipalities. In Tshwane Metro, the Democratic Alliance is expected to secure between 33 to 37 percent of the electoral vote, positioning it as the leading party in the capital region of Gauteng. This result would challenge the historical dominance of other major parties in the administrative heart of the province.

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In Ekurhuleni Metro, the projection indicates that the Democratic Alliance will take the largest share of votes, with an estimated range of 27 to 31 percent. The African National Congress is projected to follow closely behind, capturing between 20 and 24 percent of the vote in this densely populated municipality. These figures suggest a highly competitive political landscape in Ekurhuleni, where the gap between the leading parties is relatively narrow. The Democratic Alliance's projected gain here signals a potential shift in voter allegiance within the industrial and residential heartlands of Gauteng.

Further reinforcing its metropolitan gains, the Democratic Alliance is projected to win Johannesburg, the largest city in the country. The analysis places the party's share of the vote between 32 and 36 percent in the metropolitan municipality. The African National Congress is expected to trail significantly in the capital, with projections estimating its support at between 18 and 22 percent. This wide margin in Johannesburg highlights a substantial erosion of the ruling party's traditional stronghold, with the opposition capitalizing on local grievances and shifting voter priorities.

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African National Congress Retains Mangaung and Buffalo City

While the Democratic Alliance is surging in major metros, the African National Congress is projected to maintain control in Mangaung. Based on 37 percent of the results available, the ruling party is expected to secure the largest share of votes in the Free State capital, with an estimated range of 33 to 37 percent. This projection ensures that the African National Congress remains the leading force in Mangaung, despite the intense competition observed in neighboring regions. The party's ability to hold this territory underscores its continued relevance in central South Africa.

The African National Congress is also projected to win the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, although the projection notes that it will lose its absolute majority. The party is expected to receive between 40 and 44 percent of the vote in Port Elizabeth's metro area. This result represents a decline in the party's dominance, as it falls short of the threshold required for uninhibited governance. The United Democratic Movement, led by Bantu Holomisa, is projected to finish second, capturing between 15 and 19 percent of the vote. This outcome suggests a fragmented political environment in Buffalo City, where coalition negotiations may become necessary to form a functional municipality.

Mkhonto Wesizwe Party Leads eThekwini

In the KwaZulu-Natal province, the political landscape is dominated by the rise of the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party. Based on at least 55 percent of the results currently available, the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party is projected to secure the largest share of the vote in eThekwini. The projected range for the party is between 34 and 38 percent of the total electoral vote. This projection marks a dramatic shift in the political dynamics of Durban, the country's third-largest city. The Mkhonto Wesizwe Party's strong showing in eThekwini indicates a significant realignment of voter support in the province, challenging the historical hegemony of the African National Congress in its traditional base of operations.

These projections from eNCA provide a snapshot of the current electoral sentiment across South Africa's major urban centers. The data reflects a fragmented political environment where no single party dominates all regions. The Democratic Alliance's strong performance in Gauteng and the Cape contrasts with the African National Congress's retention of Mangaung and Buffalo City. Meanwhile, the emergence of the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party in eThekwini signals the increasing complexity of local politics. These early estimates will likely influence subsequent negotiations and governance structures as official results are finalized.

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The methodology behind these projections relies on analyzing voting data from precincts that have reported in. As more data becomes available, these ranges may shift, potentially altering the final outcomes. The projected margins in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are particularly tight, indicating that the final results could be closer than early estimates suggest. Similarly, the African National Congress's loss of majority in Buffalo City highlights the volatile nature of the current electoral cycle. Stakeholders across all parties are monitoring these trends closely as they prepare for the potential implications on local governance and service delivery.

The implications of these projected results extend beyond the immediate allocation of council seats. A Democratic Alliance victory in Johannesburg and Tshwane would significantly impact the balance of power within the Gauteng province. It would also challenge the national narrative of ruling party invincibility in major urban centers. Conversely, the Mkhonto Wesizwe Party's lead in eThekwini could reshape the political future of KwaZulu-Natal for years to come. These shifts are likely to trigger strategic adjustments in party platforms and voter outreach efforts in the coming months.