The DA has made a full and final offer to ActionSA proposing a confidence-and-supply arrangement in three metros, with Nasiphi Moya leading Tshwane and DA candidates leading Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The Democratic Alliance has made a full and final offer to ActionSA proposing a confidence-and-supply arrangement in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. The proposal follows the recent local government elections and aims to establish stable governments in the three metropolitan municipalities.

DA Proposes Confidence Supply Arrangement

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the offer recognises that while the DA received the largest share of the vote, no single party secured an outright majority. Under the proposal, Nasiphi Moya would lead Tshwane. Helen Zille would lead Johannesburg, and Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would lead Ekurhuleni. The DA said each party would appoint its own mayoral committee.

Also read ANC Accepts ActionSA Mayoralties in Joburg and Tshwane with Conditions on Finance

The confidence-and-supply model would see one party support the other party's mayoral and speaker candidates. This support would help protect their positions against motions of no confidence. Hill-Lewis said the arrangement is based on a confidence-and-supply model rather than a traditional multiparty coalition. He believes this could help avoid the political infighting and instability that have characterised previous coalitions.

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The DA argues this model would provide political stability without requiring the parties to form a traditional coalition government. It could potentially reduce the risk of internal disagreements affecting governance. Our offer is reasonable, reflects the message sent by voters, and recognises that while the DA received the largest share of the vote, no single party received a majority, Hill-Lewis said. He said the party had previously kept negotiations private.

However, it believed residents deserved to know what it was prepared to support in each city. The DA said as the media has received a copy of our letter presumably from its recipients, we are publishing its terms because residents deserve to know exactly what the DA is prepared to support in each city. According to Hill-Lewis, Moya would be able to form her administration on her own terms.

Metro Governance and Voter Mandate

The DA's mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni would do the same. Hill-Lewis said the challenges facing the three metros were too serious for personality clashes and historical disagreements to stand in the way of forming functioning administrations. He argued that voters had rejected the chaotic coalitions of previous years and wanted a change in how the cities were governed. In this election, voters overwhelmingly chose change, and that must be respected by parties attempting to form governments, he said.

The DA leader added that engagements were continuing with other political parties in councils where the combined DA and ActionSA seats did not amount to a 50% plus one majority. These discussions are aimed at securing additional support to strengthen the proposed arrangement. Hill-Lewis called on ActionSA to carefully consider the offer. He said residents needed administrations capable of tackling corruption and improving service delivery.

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ActionSA Responds to DA Offer

ActionSA has rejected criticism over its coalition decisions. The party accused vocal DA supporters of bullying and attempting to dictate how the party should use its electoral mandate. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba accused the DA of disrespecting black voters. He alleged the party offered him money for his 2029 election campaign.

Mashaba is reportedly poised for the Johannesburg mayor role as a coalition deal takes shape, with the MK Party in line for deputy. An unsigned Gauteng coalition deal reportedly puts Mashaba in line for Johannesburg mayor, while ActionSA, the ANC, EFF and MK Party negotiate key positions across the metro.