DA Minister Tolashe Removed from Position, ActionSA Case to Run Its Course

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Minister Tolashe for alleged fraud and corruption. She has been removed from her position, and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will serve as the acting minister in the portfolio. ActionSA, one of the parties that laid a criminal complaint against Tolashe, wants their cases to run their course.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Tolashe, a minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, for alleged fraud and corruption.

She received vehicles from the Chinese on behalf of the African National Congress (ANC) Women's League, which were allegedly registered in her children's names. Additionally, there were revelations about irregular appointments and contract extensions in her department. She has been removed from her position, and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will serve as the acting minister in the portfolio.

ActionSA, one of the parties that laid a criminal complaint against Tolashe, wants their cases to run their course. The DA party leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has called for Tolashe's removal, and the President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has accepted the request. The DA has also accused Tolashe of cooking CVs and accepting donations of cars. The DA, Rise Mzansi, and David Skosana from the MK Party have expressed their support for Tolashe's removal.

The DA has also accused Tolashe of cooking CVs and accepting donations of cars. The DA, Rise Mzansi, and David Skosana from the MK Party have expressed their support for Tolashe's removal. The DA has also accused Tolashe of cooking CVs and accepting donations of cars. The DA, Rise Mzansi, and David Skosana from the MK Party have expressed their support for Tolashe's removal





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democratic Alliance Minister Tolashe Criminal Charges Chinese Vehicles Irregular Appointments Contract Extensions Actionsa Rise Mzansi David Skosana Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK Party) Cyril Ramaphosa Geordin Hill-Lewis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA's Hill-Lewis urges Ramaphosa to fire Social Development Minister TolasheHe said the allegations facing the minister can no longer be treated as a minor political controversy or an internal party matter, and there is now evidence that she may have abused public office.

Read more »

President Ramaphosa Removes Social Development Minister Tolashe Amid AllegationsPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Sisisi Tolashe as minister of social development following a wave of allegations ranging from misleading parliament to governance failures within her department. In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course.

Read more »

Ramaphosa fires disgraced Social Development Minister Sisisi TolasheMinister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has been appointed as the acting minister pending a full-time appointment, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read more »

South African President Removes Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, Amid Pressure from DA and ActionSAPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Sisisi Tolashe as Minister of Social Development in a sudden Cabinet shake-up, bowing to pressure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA. The move places fresh attention on leadership within the Social Development Department, which oversees critical welfare programmes affecting millions of South Africans.

Read more »