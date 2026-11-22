DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has proposed a power-sharing arrangement with the ANC and IFP to govern 137 hung municipalities, with the ANC leading 93, the DA 24 and the IFP 20. The proposal, published in full, awaits a response from the ANC and IFP.

The Democratic Alliance has proposed a power-sharing arrangement with the African National Congress and the Inkatha Freedom Party to form coalition governments in 137 hung municipalities across South Africa.

The proposal was made in writing during a negotiating engagement on Friday and published in full on Sunday. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the framework would see the ANC lead 93 municipalities, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, based on the parties' support in each council. The DA said its proposal rests on the principle that the party with the most votes in a hung municipality will lead the coalition.

Also read ActionSA, ANC deal sews up Gauteng metros

Coalition Principle From KwaZulu Natal Stability

The party said the arrangement represents a similar principle of co-governance between the ANC, IFP and DA that has thus far saved KwaZulu-Natal from chaos. It said the framework could also strengthen the Government of National Unity by extending cooperation between the parties to local government. Hill-Lewis said residents of these hung municipalities cannot afford another five years of instability.

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He warned that it would be a serious mistake to make the recovery of all those towns and cities, especially the Gauteng metros, subject to parties who are only seeking power for access to state resources. He said such a course guarantees another five years of chaos for residents who have already paid dearly for it.

He added that there is a workable, positive alternative and expressed hope that the ANC National Executive Committee will give the proposal serious consideration and authorise its negotiators to meet the DA's team to discuss outstanding terms. The DA said its offer to the ANC and IFP will strengthen the Government of National Unity by extending it to local levels.

Duty To Electorate For Stable Coalitions

In its letter to the ANC, the DA said that as the two biggest parties in the country, they both have a duty to the electorate to work together and ensure stable coalitions throughout the country. Hill-Lewis said this one deal would solve local government across South Africa and give all these towns and cities the best chance of success and turnaround over the coming years.

He said it would be a serious mistake to subject the recovery of those towns and cities to parties seeking power only for access to state resources. Neither the ANC nor the IFP has accepted the DA's offer yet. The IFP and DA have historically had a good working relationship. The DA said it made the proposal in writing on Friday and has not yet received a response.

The DA has separately confirmed advanced coalition talks in the hung Nelson Mandela Bay Metro but would not say with which parties. IOL reported that the talks include ActionSA, the UDM and the FF Plus. In Gauteng, coalition talks have turned bitter. ActionSA said it offered the DA two mayoralties and equal representation on mayoral committees in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, but the DA rejected the proposal.

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ActionSA Accusations Against Democratic Alliance

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has launched a scathing attack on the DA, accusing the party of disrespecting black voters and alleging it offered him money for his 2029 election campaign. The DA has not commented on those allegations in the source material. The SACP has rejected an ANC proposal for a joint municipal caucus, insisting it will retain its independence as coalition negotiations advance in Gauteng and Ekurhuleni.

The SACP drew a red line against any merger or shared caucus with the ANC. ActionSA is increasingly leaning towards forming a coalition partnership with the ANC. The DA's national proposal is aimed at stabilising all 137 hung municipalities at once rather than negotiating them individually. The proposal would give the ANC the largest share of municipalities it leads, with 93, while the DA would lead 24 and the IFP 20.

The DA said the allocation is based on each party's support in the relevant council. The DA framed the offer as an extension of the cooperation that has kept KwaZulu-Natal stable, where the ANC, IFP and DA have worked together in provincial governance. It said the same principle should now be applied to local government across the country. Hill-Lewis said the alternative to a stable deal is continued instability in towns and cities that cannot afford it.

Public Scrutiny Of National Proposal Framework

He said residents have already paid dearly for unstable coalitions and another five years of chaos would be unacceptable. The DA said it published the proposal in full to allow public scrutiny. It said it has not yet received a response from the ANC or the IFP and hopes the ANC's National Executive Committee will authorise negotiators to discuss outstanding terms. The ANC and IFP have not publicly responded to the offer.

The DA said its door remains open for negotiations on the outstanding terms of the framework.