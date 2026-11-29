The DA received R82.9 million of more than R168 million in political donations declared to the IEC for the second quarter of 2026/27, ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

The Democratic Alliance received R82.9 million in political donations during the second quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year, the highest of any party, as political parties declared more than R168 million to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The reporting period covered July 1 to September 30, 2026 and coincided with heightened political activity ahead of the local government elections held on November 4. Nine political parties made timely declarations of monetary and in-kind donations totalling R153,132,172.72. A further R15,084,235.23 came from late submissions from previous quarters and cumulative contributions that crossed the applicable reporting threshold, bringing the overall value to R168,216,407.95.

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Top Political Donors In Second Quarter

“As anticipated, several political parties intensified their fundraising efforts to finance election campaigns, while significant contributions were made by individuals, trusts and corporate entities,” the IEC said. According to the commission, the figures represent one of the highest quarterly declaration amounts since the implementation of the Political Funding Act in 2021. The DA topped the list with R82.9m, followed by the ANC with R15m and the Patriotic Alliance with R13.48m.

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ActionSA declared R11.61m, the Service Delivery Party reported R9.4m and the IFP R8.3m. Other declarations included R6m for Build One South Africa and R6m for the ACDP, while the newly established, unrepresented Afrika Mayibuye Movement declared R400,000. Of the timely declarations, R130,493,733.68 was in monetary donations, representing 85.2%, while R22,638,439.04 was in donations in kind, representing 14.8%.

The DA recorded the highest value of donations for the second consecutive quarter, comprising R69,688,233.68 in monetary contributions and R13,238,439.04 in donations in kind. Martin Paul Moshal was a major donor across several parties. He gave the DA R15m through three contributions of R5m each, received in July, August and September, and also contributed to ActionSA, the PA, BOSA, the ACDP and the IFP during the same quarter.

Major Corporate And Individual Donors

The Ball Family Trust, linked to Antony Charles Ball, contributed R16.028m to the DA through donations of R15m and R1.028m. African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold Mining Company, both associated with Patrice Motsepe, contributed approximately R4.13m each, totalling R8.27m. Companies linked to the Meaker family contributed R10m collectively. These included EMFAM Beleggings with R5m, while EMFAM PC, EMFAM FC, EMFAM L Eiendoms Baperk and Sentari ELF each gave R1.25m.

Jufrapi Investments, linked to Petrus Johannes Mouton, and Oryx Partners, linked to Christoffel Hendrik Wiese, each contributed R2m. Safdev SSDC, linked to Hendrik Francois Bekker, donated R1m. Other DA contributors included Main Street 1564, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme, Queen Sheba Brands, Discovery Central Services, Nick Jonsson with R2.5m, Mary Slack with R2m and Robert Breyer with R1m. The ANC declared a R15m monetary donation from the Batho Batho Trust, received on August 13, 2026.

The IEC said Batho Batho Trust was a regular ANC donor and had previously contributed R15m during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. The Patriotic Alliance received R13.485m. Its largest contributor was Moshal with R10m. Other contributions included R2.19m from Valumax Projects, linked to Hendrik Francois Bekker, whose other entity, Safdev SSDC, also contributed to the DA.

Additional Party Contributions And Donors

Further PA donations included R700,000 from Charles and Brothers Enterprise, linked to Fungai Michael Thyronny Jasi, R380,000 from Uniteam Investments 186 CC, linked to Christian Frederick Delport, also known as Chris Delport, and R215,000 from Boardroom Executive Consultants, linked to Timothy Joseph Harrison. ActionSA received monetary donations totalling R11.613m, with no in-kind contributions reported. Moshal contributed R10m through two donations of R5m each, received on July 10 and September 18, 2026.

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He also donated to the DA and PA during the same quarter. ActionSA also received R500,000 from Phatsima Properties, linked to Haroon Rasheed Aboo Kalla, and R300,000 from Moss Kadey. The Service Delivery Party, launched on January 10, 2026 by businessman Thabo Motau, declared an in-kind donation valued at R9.4m from TP Motau (Pty) Ltd, an entity owned by its founder. The contribution covered election campaign materials, tools, branded T-shirts, reflective clothing and a sound system.

The IFP declared monetary donations from two contributors: Moshal, who donated R7.5m, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, which contributed R807,500. BOSA declared one monetary donation of R6m from Moshal, received on August 24, 2026. The ACDP also declared a monetary donation of R6m from Moshal, received on September 22, 2026. Those donations were in addition to Moshal's contributions to other parties, including the DA and ActionSA.

Historical Political Funding Patterns

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement declared monetary donations totalling R400,000, comprising R200,000 each from African Rainbow Minerals Limited and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The IEC said the pattern of increased fundraising around elections was consistent with previous cycles.

“Historically, comparable levels were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023/2024 and the first quarter of 2024/2025, coinciding with the build-up to and culmination of the 2024 national and provincial elections. This pattern suggests a strong association between electoral cycles and increased political fundraising. ” Since the 2021/2022 financial year, declared political funding has reached a cumulative R1.306bn.

The highest annual total was recorded in 2023/2024, when parties declared R335.58m, followed by R285m in the 2026/2027 financial year, based on declarations for the first two quarters. In 2024/2025, declarations amounted to R230.96m, while parties reported R175.72m in 2025/2026. The first financial year under the funding disclosure system, 2021/2022, recorded R145.45m, followed by R133.34m in 2022/2023. The 2026/2027 financial year still has two quarters to be reported, meaning the cumulative funding figure could increase further.