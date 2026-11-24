The DA has signed a coalition agreement with the Freedom Front Plus, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP and PAC to govern Nelson Mandela Bay, ending ANC control of the metro.

A DA-led coalition is expected to take control of Nelson Mandela Bay, joining forces with the Freedom Front Plus, UDM, ActionSA, ACDP and PAC to keep the ANC out of power.

The coalition agreement was signed on Monday, with the parties pledging to restore stability and improve service delivery in the metro. The metro was previously governed by the ANC, with former mayor Babalwa Lobishe at the helm. The coalition agreement was announced during a media briefing ahead of the first council meeting following the November local government elections. Residents have been living with the consequences of unstable local government leadership, the parties said.

Also read Coalition Government Forms in Buffalo and Nelson Mandela Bay After ANC Losses

Coalition aims to fix service failures

When water and electricity supplies fail, sewage runs through streets and basic repairs go undone, families and businesses pay the price. This multiparty coalition agreement gives Nelson Mandela Bay a change of government and a chance to fix those failures. The parties said they had learnt from previous coalition arrangements and understood that stability would depend on their ability to navigate difficult decisions together.

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We believe it is in the best interests of Nelson Mandela Bay and its people for us to govern together for the next five years. That continuity gives the metro time to plan its budgets, catch up on maintenance and see major infrastructure projects through. We will use our multi-party coalition agreement to resolve our differences and take joint responsibility for the decisions we make.

Priority areas include water and electricity

Among the coalition priorities are stabilising water and electricity supplies, tackling sewage spills and getting basic maintenance back on track. We will restore financial discipline, tackle corruption and make municipal spending and procurement open to public scrutiny. A municipality that keeps its infrastructure working and makes it easier to do business gives local employers the confidence to invest and create jobs. The coalition also pledged to serve residents across all wards, saying transparency would be central to rebuilding public confidence.

Residents deserve to know what has been fixed, where work is falling behind and what we are doing to fix it. This is how we intend to win back their trust. DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield outlined how the key council positions will be shared among the parties. The Speaker of Council position will go to the Democratic Alliance councillor-elect, Marshal von Buchenroeder.

The Executive Mayor position will be held by the DA Retief Odendaal. The Deputy Mayor position will go to the African Christian Democratic Party Lans Grootboom, while the Chief Whip position will be held by the DA councillor-elect, Rano Kayser. There are also two Section 79 committees: the Municipal Public Accounts Committee and the Rules and Ethics Committee.

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The Freedom Front Plus will chair MPAC, represented by Pieter Grebner, while the Democratic Alliance will chair the Rules and Ethics Committee, represented by Bevan Brown. In a statement issued on the day of the inaugural council sitting, the incoming coalition reiterated its commitment to providing stable, ethical and accountable government. The strength of this multi-party coalition lies in the contribution of all participating parties, regardless of their size.

We are committed to working together in a spirit of mutual respect, consultation and shared responsibility to bring stability and better basic service delivery to the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay. We will work together, respect each other contributions and put the interests of the residents first as we restore service delivery and public trust in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The DA has officially announced its coalition agreement, paving the way for a new government committed to stability, accountability and getting Nelson Mandela Bay working again.