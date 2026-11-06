DA Leads Four of Eight Metros in 2026 Local Government Elections

Democratic Alliance leads four of eight metros in early 2026 local election counts, putting Johannesburg within reach for Helen Zille.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading four of the eight metropolitan councils in South Africa based on initial counts from the 2026 Local Government Elections, according to results being compiled by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The DA's lead was reported as the IEC began wrapping up results, with Helen Zille, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, monitoring the process at the National Results Operation Centre in Johannesburg on 5 November 2026.

The early returns show the DA gaining ground in the metros while the African National Congress (ANC) loses support in several cities it has long controlled. The shift has prompted analysts to examine why voters are turning toward the DA, and whether its performance can be repeated in other urban centres.

Also read ANC Leads 2026 Municipal Elections with 31.36%, DA Close Behind at 31.04%

Service Delivery Record Drives the DA Surge

Experts attribute the DA's strong showing to its service delivery record in Cape Town and elsewhere, which they say voters in other cities now want to see replicated. The DA even posted a notable result in the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng, an ANC stronghold, where it won ten council seats from the ANC in these elections.

The DA was also reported to be leading in the Metsimaholo Municipality in Gauteng south, another ANC-controlled municipality. That result strengthens the party's overall position in Gauteng, where the DA is building on its campaign momentum.

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Political commentator, author and research fellow at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, Rebone Tau, said these elections are about service delivery, and that the DA is seen as reflecting it. Tau said the DA began its campaign early, which gave the party an advantage and enough time to build its profile among Johannesburg voters.

Competing Views on Johannesburg and Cape Town

Tau said Johannesburg voters want a share of Helen Zille's leadership experience and the DA's performance in Cape Town, where Zille served as mayor. Tau quoted residents as saying they want Johannesburg and Soweto to look more like Cape Town, citing security concerns in the city and contrasting them with conditions under the DA in Cape Town.

Tau said he had a conversation with senior DA members about voter expectations during the campaign. He described Johannesburg as it is now as a crime scene, arguing that residents cannot safely carry their cell phones, while Cape Town has high security.

Commentator Mashego offered a different assessment of the DA's approach. Mashego said Zille's optics in her Johannesburg campaign have worked wonders for the DA, and claimed that Zille targeted black voters in her messaging. Mashego added that the DA might not be fully perfect in governance, but is perfect with messaging.

Observers also cautioned against too much optimism in favour of the DA. They said proportional representation (PR) results may change the initial votes that parties achieved. Mashego said that until township votes are counted, particularly in Soweto, nobody should conclude that the DA has done very well in Johannesburg, and warned that the DA should not feel comfortable with the early results.

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Metro Results and What Comes Next

Zille is set to become mayor of Johannesburg unless an alternative coalition is formed between the ANC, ActionSA and other parties outside the DA's influence. Johannesburg therefore remains a key test of whether the DA can convert its early lead into governing control.

In national early results, the DA had 24 percent, behind the ANC at 31 percent on the IEC leaderboard. The MK Party followed in third place with 9 percent, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were fourth with 6 percent. The vote count was still unfinished at the time of reporting, and the numbers were expected to change.

The DA also showed resilient performance in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, two battlegrounds of local politics. In Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM), the ANC has lost ground to the DA, and with 80 percent of votes counted, the ANC has little hope of overtaking the DA in this previously hung metro council.

The DA appears to have lost its grip on the eThekwini and Buffalo City metros. In eThekwini, the MK Party monopolised the Durban-based municipality, taking it completely from the ANC. In Buffalo City, the ANC remains ahead, while the DA and United Democratic Movement (UDM) compete for second place, the next official opposition, in the council based in KuGompo City. A shock to the DA's upward trajectory came from Mangaung, previously a safe ANC stronghold in Bloemfontein and the party's 1912 birthplace.

Reacting to the DA's showing, Zille said the ANC is beginning to crack and that the DA is filling the gap because its support among black voters is increasing. Zille said the DA has tripled or quadrupled its support in those communities, and that the party has broken what she called the monolith of politics in black communities.