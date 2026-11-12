DA Leads Coalition Talks in Hung Emfuleni Election

The Democratic Alliance negotiates with Tau Dia Rora and Active Citizens of South Africa to form a government in Emfuleni after securing 40.9% of the vote. The outcome hinges on civic leaders rejecting the ANC in favor of service delivery reform.

The Democratic Alliance enters advanced coalition negotiations with two civic organizations to govern the Emfuleni Local Municipality following a hung council. The DA secured 40.9% of the vote in the recent polls, a significant increase from its 26.91% share in the 2021 local government elections, but still lacks an outright majority in the 45-ward municipality.

Civic Groups Hold Key to Municipal Control

The Active Citizens of South Africa and Tau Dia Rora hold the deciding votes in the coalition talks. Active Citizens of South Africa obtained two proportional representation seats, while Tau Dia Rora secured one ward seat and one proportional representation seat. Both groups have signaled a preference for the opposition benches over forming a government with the African National Congress, though no final agreement has been signed with any party yet.

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Active Citizens of South Africa was established in 2024 as a community-driven initiative to address the municipality's failing sewer network. Kele, a representative of the group, stated that they decided to participate in the elections after witnessing the plight of service delivery and engaging with their community members. The organization previously faced court action, which Kele claimed was an attempt by the municipality to prevent the group from assisting desperate families, but the threat did not halt their operational work.

Stakeholders Reject ANC Coalition Partnership

Kele explicitly stated that Active Citizens of South Africa would not support the African National Congress. He argued that it makes no sense to take their two seats to the party they once belonged to, citing a desire to avoid selling their souls for personal gain. He emphasized that the group wants to remain in opposition rather than join the ANC, despite the ruling party's interest in their support. The group remains an opposition force while negotiations with the Democratic Alliance continue at an advanced stage.

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Tau Dia Rora's proportional representation councillor and former African National Congress Ward 28 councillor, Cedric Davids, confirmed that talks with the Democratic Alliance are also highly progressed. Davids was dismissed from the African National Congress earlier this year after joining Tau Dia Rora, a move he described as a blessing in disguise. He accused the African National Congress of arrogance, which cost them Ward 28 in a by-election on 27 May, making history for the Democratic Alliance by securing a ward in a black suburb for the first time.

Conditions for Governance and Service Delivery

Active Citizens of South Africa has outlined strict conditions for entering a coalition agreement. Kele listed fixing the billing system, removing historical debts, professionalizing the municipality, and focusing on daily service delivery as non-negotiable prerequisites. He criticized the current administration for treating service delivery as a favor to certain individuals rather than a right for all citizens. The group maintains that they want to deliver on the promises made to their people and bring tangible changes to their lives.

Tau Dia Rora, formed by Phehello Mollo in 1996 as a civic organization focused on traditional matters, officially registered to participate in elections in March 2023. The group has achieved a proportional representation seat through self-funding by its more than 200 members. Davids noted that they avoided external funding to prevent capture, contributing their own money to challenge these elections. The entity contested polls in Emfuleni, Ekurhuleni, Metsimaholo, Tshwane, and the City of Johannesburg.

Next Steps in Forming a Coalition Government

Negotiations are currently the central focus for all involved parties in Emfuleni. The Democratic Alliance needs coalition partners to govern the 45-ward municipality effectively. While Tau Dia Rora's Cedric Davids mentioned constant contact from the African National Congress requesting a meeting, the group remains focused on their talks with the Democratic Alliance. Both civic organizations have maintained that they are still at the negotiating table without a finalized deal, keeping the possibility of an opposition role open.

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The outcome of these negotiations will determine the leadership of the Emfuleni Local Municipality. With the African National Congress lacking a majority and the civic groups holding the balance of power, the political landscape in Emfuleni remains fluid. The Democratic Alliance's growth in support suggests a shift in voter sentiment toward parties focusing on specific community issues like service delivery and traditional matters. The final composition of the council will depend on whether the conditions set by the civic groups are met by the potential governing coalition.