DA Leads Johannesburg as ActionSA Rises in Tshwane Election Projections

CSIR and eNCA MarkData projections show the DA leading Johannesburg and Tshwane, with ActionSA surging and the ANC falling behind as vote counting continues.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is leading the latest election projections in Johannesburg and Tshwane as vote counting continues in South Africa's municipal elections. In Johannesburg, the DA holds a projected vote share of 32.36 percent, according to the eNCA MarkData projection.

The African National Congress (ANC) is projected at 18 to 22 percent, with ActionSA in third at 15 to 19 percent. The Economic Freedom Fighters and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively. In Tshwane, projections by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) updated at 3.44pm on Thursday put the DA on 31.77 percent of the PR vote. ActionSA was projected second on 22.70 percent, ahead of the ANC on 20.07 percent.

Also read Karoo power shift: PA storms into Prince Albert as ActionSA shakes up Laingsburg

DA Leads Tshwane Vote Count

The Freedom Front Plus was projected at 7.49 percent and the EFF at 5.43 percent. These projections were based on 29.4 percent of voting districts being declared. The actual count in Tshwane at that stage was close to the projections, with the DA at 32.42 percent, ActionSA at 23.22 percent, and the ANC at 19.24 percent. The CSIR said its projections were statistical estimates based on available data and underlying assumptions, not official results.

Advertisement

The projections appeared on track. By 5.30pm on Thursday, with 35 percent of votes counted, the IEC had the DA on 34.4 percent, ActionSA on 22.64 percent and the ANC on 20.26 percent. The FF Plus was polling at 7.89 percent and the EFF at 5.69 percent. The DA, ActionSA and ANC had each won one seat at that stage.

No party is projected to come close to a majority in Tshwane, which has 1.68 million registered voters, leaving the metro heading for another coalition government. ActionSA, which Herman Mashaba formed in 2020, currently holds the mayoralty in Tshwane through Nasiphi Moya. Turnout in Tshwane stood at 53.9 percent when the projections were updated. The CSIR projects the ANC at about 20 percent in all three Gauteng metros, with 20.16 percent in Johannesburg and 21.70 percent in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA Gains Across Gauteng

Across Gauteng, the CSIR projected ActionSA to finish third on 17.3 percent, up from 9.4 percent in 2021. Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman said the numbers are likely to change as votes are still being tallied. He said there are a lot of core township voting districts still to come in, so he expects the DA vote share will come down and the ANC vote share will come up slightly.

He called the DA's position historic, noting the party has never been the largest party in Johannesburg, the most populous city in the country. According to the eNCA projection, the DA is well ahead of any other party. The MK Party, which did not contest the 2021 local elections, is not performing as strongly as expected in Sussman's view. He explained the Jacob Zuma-led party was Johannesburg's third most popular party during its 2024 provincial election debut.

Advertisement

Sussman said he was surprised and that the MK Party will not be happy with this support, as he expected them to win a number of wards in Johannesburg. He added that some results are still coming in and they might still land some wards. Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa, said Moya's term as mayor had boosted ActionSA's profile.

DA ActionSA Coalition Talks

He said a DA-ActionSA coalition was emerging as an option in Gauteng, made possible by ActionSA's strong showing in Tshwane. Nel said the early numbers suggest a coalition is possible if the two parties can find a way to set their much-publicised animus aside. He also said the ANC's negotiating position in the Gauteng metros and Nelson Mandela Bay is not a strong one.

The IEC has seven days to declare the results, after which new councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days to elect speakers and mayors. The DA is maintaining a strong lead in Johannesburg, while ActionSA has emerged in the top three. Both metros appear headed for coalition governments as final results are awaited.