DA Leading Nelson Mandela Bay Results Open to Coalitions

Democratic Alliance leads Nelson Mandela Bay election with 41.04%. Provincial leader Andrew Whitfield confirms openness to coalition talks while excluding EFF and MK party.

The Democratic Alliance is currently leading the vote count in Nelson Mandela Bay, prompting Provincial Leader Andrew Whitfield to declare the party is open to coalition negotiations. Despite this openness, Whitfield firmly stated that the party will not enter into any governing agreements with the Economic Freedom Fighters or the uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

Current Vote Tally and Election Status

As of 10:40 pm on Thursday, the Independent Electoral Commission had captured 73% of the votes in the metro area. The Democratic Alliance held a commanding lead with 41.04% of the total vote share. The African National Congress trailed significantly behind with 27.52% of the votes cast. The Economic Freedom Fighters sat at 5.33%, while the South African Communist Party secured 3.95%, making it the fourth-largest party in the region for the first time in its independent local government history.

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Coalition Framework and Exclusions

Whitfield explained that the Democratic Alliance Federal Executive will convene over the weekend to discuss the specific framework for negotiating potential coalitions. The party plans to evaluate each municipality on its own merits once more accurate results are available. Whitfield emphasized that the decision to form a coalition will be driven by good governance and service delivery goals rather than a desire for political positions or power. He noted that the party will not enter government simply for the sake of holding power, citing the instability of the past decade as a warning.

EFF Stance and Leverage Strategy

The Economic Freedom Fighters rejected the exclusion, with Mayoral Candidate Sinawo Tambo stating the party is welcome to attempt forming a government without them. Tambo asserted that the EFF intends to use whatever leverage it possesses to ensure its inclusion in any resulting administration. He highlighted that the election results have left political parties with little choice but to consider their options carefully. The EFF plans to assess the political landscape in Nelson Mandela Bay to identify which parties are most closely aligned with its policy goals before engaging in further discussions.

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ANC Acceptance of Defeat and Internal Review

The African National Congress acknowledged a significant decline in support compared to the 2021 local government elections. Regional leadership took collective responsibility for the result, noting that many residents stayed home or voted for other parties due to disappointment with infrastructure failures and council instability. The party cited dry taps and failing infrastructure as key messages from the electorate. The ANC indicated that national top seven leaders will handle coalition negotiations rather than regional structures, pending the official declaration of results on Sunday.

SACP Historic Entry and Ethical Requirements

The South African Communist Party celebrated its historic achievement as an independent contender, with Mayoral Candidate Zanoxolo Wayile thanking voters for their mandate. Wayile stated that the party would not abandon its supporters if it enters government and will prioritize the interests of the people in negotiations. He specified that the party will not engage with any political entity associated with fraud, corruption, or those seeking to surrender the municipality to business interests. The SACP aims to build an ethical state and will follow guidance from its national and provincial leaders during the upcoming coalition talks.