DA Leader Questions Didiza Recusal Amid Alleged Legal Adviser Meetings, As Parliament Considers New Witness Testimony Rules

After the DA raised concerns about alleged meetings between Speaker Thoko Didiza and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal advisers during discussions on the impeachment process, the DA Parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, questioned her potential recusal from the Phala Phala impeachment process. Parliament is meanwhile considering detailed new rules for how witnesses could testify in a possible impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter, citing the complexity of the process and the need for clear rules to avoid confusion and ensure fairness.

Tensions have emerged at the National Assembly ’s Rules Subcommittee meeting after the Democratic Alliance (DA) raised concerns over alleged meetings between Speaker Thoko Didiza and President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s legal advisers during discussions on the impeachment process.

DA Parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, has questioned whether Didiza should recuse herself from the Phala Phala impeachment process amid reports she met with Ramaphosa’s legal team. Meanwhile, Parliament is considering detailed new rules for how witnesses could testify in a possible impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter. Parliamentary legal adviser, Andrew Breytenbach, says the impeachment committee process could become complex, with members wanting to call witnesses, lawyers cross-examining them, and evidence leaders managing testimony.

Breytenbach says clear rules will be needed to avoid confusion and ensure the inquiry is conducted fairly and within a reasonable timeframe





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National Assembly Tensions Democratic Alliance Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza President Cyril Ramaphosa Witness Testimony Rules Alleged Meetings Recusal

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