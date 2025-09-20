DA Leader John Steenhuisen Unveils Plan for Johannesburg Renewal, Blaming ANC for City's Decline

DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed supporters in Soweto, outlining a plan to revitalize Johannesburg. He criticized the current state of the city, blaming years of neglect and corruption under the ANC. He framed the upcoming election as a pivotal moment to choose between decay and renewal, highlighting the DA's successes in other cities and urging voters to support his party.

DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed supporters in Soweto on Saturday, highlighting the urgent need for renewal and restoration in Johannesburg . He painted a stark picture of the city's current state, emphasizing its decline due to what he described as decades of neglect and corruption. Steenhuisen’s address served as a soft launch for the party's municipal election campaign, setting the stage for a critical battle to reclaim Johannesburg 's former glory.

He underscored the significance of the upcoming election, positioning it as a pivotal choice between decay and renewal, a moment for the residents of Johannesburg to halt the city’s decline and initiate its revitalization. Steenhuisen's speech centered on the core issues plaguing the city, citing the failures in essential services, infrastructure, and governance. He passionately described the tangible hardships faced by the residents, including dry taps, sewage spills, power cuts, crumbling roads, and billing errors. He attributed these failures to the consequences of corruption, cadre deployment, and neglect under decades of singular ANC rule. He also contrasted Johannesburg’s current situation with the successes experienced in cities where the DA governed, such as Cape Town, implying that voters have the opportunity to experience this success and change for themselves, and citing positive outcomes like efficient service delivery, infrastructure investments, and sound financial management. \Steenhuisen did not shy away from expressing strong opinions and laying the blame for the current crisis. He openly criticized the ANC's governance, accusing them of contributing to the city's decline through their policies and leadership. He specifically highlighted the problems in essential services, like the water supply and infrastructure. Steenhuisen presented a vision of a rejuvenated Johannesburg, where basic services function effectively, infrastructure is well-maintained, and governance is transparent. He emphasized the DA's commitment to addressing the root causes of the city’s decay, laying down the foundation for long-term sustainable growth and ensuring accountability for the failures of the past. The DA leader urged voters to consider the DA's track record in other cities and to make a decisive choice in the upcoming election. He further cautioned against supporting smaller parties, claiming they can weaken the opposition. His message was direct, advocating for a unified front against corruption and for the restoration of Johannesburg to its former status as a vibrant and thriving city. He asked voters not to fragment their support among smaller parties during next year’s municipal poll, saying that it weakened opposition to corruption, as smaller parties get trapped in unstable coalitions, becoming pawns in political games. They are not strong enough to stand up to corruption, or to break the syndicates that are bleeding this city dry. \The speech also included pointed remarks about the state of essential services, such as water supply and its failing infrastructure. Steenhuisen pointed to specific examples of the decay, highlighting failing reservoirs and water loss through leaks. He expressed his concern that residents had to suffer from these problems, and that they only survived because of the generosity of others. He cited Rand Water, once a source of national pride, and the problems with their infrastructure. He argued that the upcoming election was an opportunity for voters to choose a new path. He mentioned the Auditor-General as a source of confirmation and referenced comments by the ANC president. He encouraged voters to look at the cities where his party governed and pointed to their successes. The DA leader’s address served as a rallying cry, inspiring supporters and laying out a clear plan for restoring Johannesburg. Steenhuisen outlined the steps his party would take to rejuvenate Johannesburg, including improvements to infrastructure, and efficient service delivery. His emphasis on good governance and accountability offered a clear contrast to the current state of affairs in the city. He portrayed the DA as the best option for restoring Johannesburg to its former glory, presenting himself and his party as the solution to the city's problems. His address left the electorate with a clear choice – to embrace decay, or vote for renewal





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Steenhuisen DA Johannesburg Municipal Elections Corruption ANC

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cloud Solution Architect - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

DA calls for urgent intervention as biopsy backlog mounts at Johannesburg LabThe party has reported that some patients have had to wait up to three months for biopsy results, which were previously available within weeks.

Read more »

Agriculture Minister Steenhuisen warns US tariffs threaten global food securityMinister John Steenhuisen said food insecurity and malnutrition remain a priority concern for his department, and climate change poses an added challenge.

Read more »

Android Developer - Gauteng Johannesburg RegionIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Pap & Chakalaka- A Johannesburg Heritage StoryIf you’ve ever sat around a braai fire in Johannesburg, chances are you’ve had a plate of pap with a good spoonful of chakalaka. It’s simple, hearty, and unapologetically South African - the kind of food that carries stories in every bite.

Read more »

ANC Youth League to Pressure ANC to Improve Performance Before 2026 ElectionsThe African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) plans to push the ANC to improve performance in municipalities and hold underperforming members accountable to restore public trust before the 2026 elections. The ANCYL also called for the removal of Democratic Alliance ministers who refused to implement the president's resolutions.

Read more »