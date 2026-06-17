DA leader Hill-Lewis requests cabinet reshuffle, Steenhuisen moved from agriculture

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has asked President Ramaphosa to reshuffle the DA's cabinet positions, replacing John Steenhuisen as agriculture minister with Willie Aucamp and moving Steenhuisen to deputy trade minister. The changes follow criticism over the foot-and-mouth disease crisis.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has officially requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement a significant reshuffle of the Democratic Alliance's representation in the national executive. The proposed changes, announced in a statement on Wednesday morning, 17 June, include removing John Steenhuisen from his position as Minister of Agriculture and demoting him to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

In his place, Hill-Lewis has recommended that Willie Aucamp, a former deputy minister, be appointed as the new Agriculture Minister. Additionally, Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier is proposed to fill Aucamp's former portfolio. These changes are part of Hill-Lewis's broader effort to strengthen the DA's contribution to the Government of National Unity and better fulfill the mandate received from 3.5 million voters in the 2024 elections.

The move to remove Steenhuisen from the agriculture portfolio comes after months of mounting criticism from farmers and agricultural sector stakeholders regarding his handling of South Africa's foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak. The crisis escalated when a court order granted farmers the right to procure and administer FMD vaccines without state permission, a decision that followed a case brought by Sakeliga, Suider-Afrika Agri Inisiatief (Saai), and Free State Agriculture.

The DA leader noted that during Steenhuisen's tenure, market access for agricultural products expanded and progress was made in vaccine procurement and distribution. However, the FMD crisis strained relations with the agricultural community, a key DA constituency, especially after controversial comments by Steenhuisen's chief of staff, Jana le Roux. Le Roux had forwarded a farmers' request for engagement to department staff, dismissing it as something derogatory, and allegedly threatened a farmer representative at a social event.

Such incidents risked alienating voters ahead of elections and benefiting rival parties like the Freedom Front Plus. Hill-Lewis emphasized that Aucamp's immediate priority is to resolve ongoing FMD-related legal proceedings, collaborate with the sector to overcome the crisis, and restore confidence through accelerated practical measures.

The DA leader also announced other changes: Yusuf Cassim, who served on Parliament's higher education portfolio committee, will become Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, and Jack Bloom, a Gauteng provincial legislator, will take on the role of Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation. In his statement, Hill-Lewis stressed that these changes reflect DA values of accountability, high performance, and responsiveness.

He expects every DA representative to demonstrate the 'DA difference' through government rooted in philosophical outlook, higher public service standards, and unwavering commitment to integrity





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DA Reshuffle John Steenhuisen Foot-And-Mouth Disease Geordin Hill-Lewis South Africa Agriculture

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