DA Leader Hill-Lewis Defends Stipends for Senior Party Members

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the new leader of the Democratic Alliance, has voiced his support for remunerating senior party leaders from the DA’s fundraising revenue, following the leak of a document detailing stipends exceeding R50,000. He also announced Leon Schreiber’s appointment to manage the Cabinet caucus and confirmed a positive first meeting with President Ramaphosa.

The newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Geordin Hill-Lewis , has publicly stated his support for the practice of remunerating senior party leaders from the DA’s own funds.

This statement comes in the wake of a leaked internal document earlier in March which detailed stipends being paid to prominent figures within the party, with some reaching upwards of R50,000. The revelation sparked considerable debate and scrutiny, raising questions about financial transparency and the allocation of party resources.

Individuals identified as recipients of these additional funds, beyond their existing salaries as public office holders, include former DA leader John Steenhuisen, the recently resigned former Mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, and Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen. A specific detail from the leaked report highlighted that Cilliers Brink was receiving over R60,000 to continue serving in his role in Tshwane, further fueling the discussion.

Hill-Lewis clarified that the newly formed federal executive of the DA has not yet convened to formally discuss the matter of these stipends. However, he indicated that, based on his initial assessment, he sees no inherent problem with the party compensating its senior leaders. He emphasized that the funds used for these payments originate from the DA’s fundraising efforts and are not derived from state resources.

He was firm in stating that the party’s internal financial decisions are entirely within its purview and do not constitute any form of abuse of public funds. This stance aims to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest and maintain a clear distinction between party finances and government resources.

The leader’s comments are intended to reassure members and the public that the DA operates with financial responsibility and adheres to ethical standards, even when it comes to compensating those who contribute significantly to the party’s leadership and strategic direction. He underscored the importance of attracting and retaining capable individuals within the DA, and suggested that appropriate remuneration is a legitimate means of achieving this goal.

Beyond the issue of stipends, Hill-Lewis has also announced key appointments within the party structure. Leon Schreiber has been tasked with managing the Cabinet caucus, a role Hill-Lewis himself will not be directly involved in, as he has decided not to join the national government at this time. He expressed confidence in Schreiber’s abilities to effectively lead and oversee the party’s engagement with the Cabinet and the intricacies of state governance.

Hill-Lewis believes Schreiber possesses the necessary skills and experience to provide strong leadership in this crucial area. Furthermore, Hill-Lewis confirmed that he recently held a first meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. While he refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussion, he described the engagement as productive and positive, suggesting a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the ruling party.

This meeting signals an intention to maintain open communication channels and explore potential areas of collaboration, despite the DA’s role as the official opposition. The focus of the meeting likely revolved around national issues and the DA’s vision for the country’s future, as well as potential avenues for cooperation on matters of mutual concern. The overall message conveyed by Hill-Lewis is one of stability, transparency, and a commitment to responsible governance within the DA





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Democratic Alliance Geordin Hill-Lewis Stipends DA Finances South African Politics

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